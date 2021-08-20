What happened to Lisa Vanderpump and Cedric Martinez? RHOBH fans want to know how friendship ended

Cedric was a houseguest of Lisa’s before their high-profile falling out. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are finally getting more insight into what happened to Lisa Vanderpump and Cedric Martinez after years of wondering how the friendship ended.

Cedric and Lisa were thick as thieves for the longest time. Lisa even allowed him to live with her for a while.

However, after Season 1 of RHOBH, the two had a major falling out, ending years of friendship. They have never reconciled or repaired the damage that was done.

The exact reason for the friendship exploding has never been revealed, but Cedric is now shedding more light on what went wrong between him and Lisa. Cedric is not painting the Vanderpump Rules star in a very good light at all.

What happened to Lisa Vanderpump and Cedric Martinez?

Although Lisa made it clear years ago that she would sue Cedric if he sold stories about her, that hasn’t stopped him from standing up for himself.

In an interview with Kate Casey on her podcast Reality Life, Cedric revealed that Lisa pushed him to spill personal details on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cedric was strongly encouraged to share information about her troubling upbringing and turbulent life.

The former reality TV star also claimed on the podcast that having a gay houseguest was beneficial to Lisa when she auditioned for RHOBH.

At the time, Cedric was dating Lance Bass, who is still close friends with Lisa. Cedric insists Lisa inserted herself in the relationship, planting seeds of doubt for storyline purposes on the show. When Lance and Cedric’s relationship ended, he felt Lisa deliberately ruined it for her own gain.

Cedric shared the contract he signed to be on RHOBH on Instagram to prove his point about Lisa pressuring him. He captioned the post with details of Lisa berating him to sign.

“The producers pressured me, and so did Lisa. ‘For God sakes, Cedric, we all had to sign the same contract!’ said Lisa. I loved and trusted her like a mother. Feeling pressured and on the spot and not wanting to upset anyone, I signed my life away!” he wrote as part of his message.

Does Lisa use Cedric to stay relevant?

These days Cedric has moved on from the drama with Lisa, choosing to live a quiet life in England. However, he thinks she uses their former friendship and falling out to stay relevant.

To prove his point of Lisa using him to stay in the limelight, Cedric shared a Watch What Happens Live video of Lisa bringing up Cedric to host Andy Cohen last summer.

Cedric Martinez is still haunted by the way Lisa Vanderpump manipulated him during their friendship so she could be a bigger star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although he won’t stop speaking his truth, Cedric is over the negative narrative surrounding him and hopes to change it.

Stay tuned. There is definitely a lot more to this story, and more details are bound to emerge.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.