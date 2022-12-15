What happened to Heather Gay on RHOSLC?

Heather Gay’s black eye – what is the deal?! Pic credit: @heathergay/Instagram

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been nothing short of a hot mess, with the entire cast at each other’s throats and one Housewife fighting for her freedom in federal court.

Heather Gay is a beloved Housewife, but this season has totally changed things up for Heather and how she is being perceived by her friend group.

She is known for her undying loyalty to bestie and soon-to-be federal inmate, Jen Shah, and her strong bond with pioneer ancestor cousin, Whitney Rose, but both of those relationships are blowing up in her face this season.

Eleven episodes in, and viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting for a dramatic moment from the trailer to be revealed – how Heather Gay got a black eye on the girls trip to San Diego.

Was it a fight with Whitney? Or even Jen? Did she have a drunken accident? Did someone break into her casita and assault her? Fans demand to know.

As usual, Twitter is in detective mode trying to get to the bottom of the mystery, and the tweets and comments do not disappoint.

RHOSLC fans are tired of waiting on the black eye reveal

Where did Bravo’s most famous black eye come from? Why are they doing this to us?! We have to wait another episode to find out? Twitter isn’t having it.

Pic credit: @BIGKay95/Twitter

Bravo sleuths, who have been doing this for years, are on the case, and they have their own theories. This Twitter user thinks it was just a bedtime accident. Could it be?

My theory about Heather's black eye is that Jen slept in the same bed and somehow elbowed her in her sleep. I'm not sure about the scratches. @Bravo is trying to lead us on here, but I've been led before. Not going to fall for it this time Bravo. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/qUC4lmamQO — Close Your Legs to Married Men🌈 (@TeresasForehea1) December 15, 2022

Some think it happened earlier in the episode and didn’t flare up until that night.

Pic credit: @pattistarz/Twitter

The hilarious Bravo By Betches said it best – this draw-out is too long for a demanding Housewives fan.

me on my deathbed still waiting to find out who gave Heather Gay this damn black eye #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/fhHxIkHmOY — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) December 15, 2022

Heather and Whitney have been on the outs all season, but Whitney would never beat someone up, right?

Pic credit: @I_Am_Phoenx/Twitter

And finally, the trusty Twitter poll. “She fell” is in the lead and Bravo fans rarely get it wrong!

Pic credit: @TennisStan21/Twitter

Season Three reunion films this Friday – will Jen Shah be present?

Andy Cohen announced on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live that the RHOSLC reunion is filming this week, Friday to be exact. All hands will be on deck, but what about Jen Shah?

Jen was all but fired from the network when she entered her guilty plea in October, but Andy has expressed interest in wanting to sit down with Jen and get the truth from her. Will the reunion give her the opportunity to say her piece, or will fans just need to say goodbye to Jen now?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.