What happened to Eddie Lucas from Below Deck?

Below Deck alum Eddie Lucas played a pivotal role on the hit yachting show, including helping launch it on Season 1.

Eddie appeared in Seasons 1-3, then took a five-year break before returning for Seasons 8 and 9.

The first officer helped change the landscape of Below Deck when his laundry room trysts with Raquel “Rocky” Dakota forced production to install cameras in the once private area.

Despite being popular on Below Deck and one of Captain Lee Rosbach’s good friends, last spring Eddie revealed he was not asked to return for Season 10.

The yachtie also put Bravo on blast for paying the Below Deck cast members peanuts compared to the Real Housewives cast members.

Now that Season 10 is in full swing without Eddie, it’s time to check in with the Below Deck alum.

What happened to Below Deck’s Eddie Lucas?

Eddie had a couple of major milestones after Season 9 of Below Deck, starting with buying his first home in Baltimore, Maryland. He shared the news via social media while giving a shoutout to his girlfriend for supporting him through the home-buying process.

A couple of months later, Eddie and his girlfriend welcomed a new family member, a dog named Bert. The pooch is often featured on Eddie’s social media, proving that dogs really are man’s best friend.

As for his love life, based on his Instagram feed, Eddie appears to be going strong with his girlfriend too. Eddie first revealed he was in a serious relationship during Below Deck Season 9.

Eddie Lucas hits career milestone

Not only are things thriving for Eddie personally, but his professional life has been booming too. When he wasn’t filming Below Deck, Eddie worked on tugboats in Maryland.

Eddie rounded out 2022 by revealing that he was officially a captain after ten years of working on tugboats.

“‘I’m the captain now’. After 10 years of hard work, I’m proud to announce I am now captain of a harbor tug in Baltimore Harbor. I am working with a great crew, on a great tug, and I’m excited for 30 more years of harder work. Big thank you to my family, both on and off the water, I wouldn’t be here today without you,” he wrote in an Instagram Post.

The comments section had several members of the Below Deck family gushing over Eddie’s exciting news. Captain Lee, Josiah Carter, Hannah Ferrier, Izzy Wouters, and Captain Glenn Shephard all gave their props to Captain Eddie.

Eddie Lucas doesn’t have any plans to return to Below Deck. However, he did reunite with Captain Lee and Below Deck Med alum Colin Macy-O’Toole this fall for a fan event, proving he still has love for the fans and his former colleagues.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.