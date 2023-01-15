What happened to Bugsy Drake from Below Deck Med?

Bugsy has been quite busy since Below. Deck Med fans last saw her on the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Christine “Bugsy” Drake made her debut on Below Deck Mediterranean during Season 2 as a stew who butted heads with chief stew Hannah Ferrier.

The two women did not get along, with things coming to a head when Bugsy called Hannah a “lousy chief stew.”

Bugsy returned for Season 5 of Below Deck Med, once again working under Hannah after stew Lara Flumiani quit.

Time had not healed all wounds, and that was pretty clear from the moment Bugsy walked aboard The Wellington. Hannah made her feelings quite clear to Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, who are both close to Bugsy.

After Captain Sandy fired Hannah for her having a CBD pen and Valium on the yacht, Bugsy was promoted to chief stew to finish out the season.

It’s been over two years since Below Deck Mediterranean fans have seen Bugsy on the small screen. So let’s take a look at what she’s been up to since she was last on the show.

Is Bugsy Drake from Below Deck Med still in yachting?

Unlike some Below Deck cast members, Bugsy remains a tried-and-true yachtie. The blonde beauty is currently in the Caribbean for a charter season and gave fans a glimpse of her yacht life the other day.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, Bugsy was all smiles in a cute tiny top with ocean viewers as her background.

Bugsy also kicked off 2023 on charter, sharing that the New Year’s Eve party aboard the luxury yacht was throwing it back to the 70s. Not only did she share the decor she created for the guests, but Bugsy showed off her disco queen style too.

“Happy NEW YEAR all you beautiful people! 🤩✨70’s style on Charter! 🪩 💃🏼 May 2023 be your most memorable, Incredible year yet! With lots of love laughter and success!! Xoxo stay blessed! Xxx with love from the Caribbean! ❤️❤️,” she wrote as the caption.

One thing that Bugsy became known for during her time on Below Deck Mediterranean was her tablescaping skills. Captain Sandy often praised Bugsy’s creative talent, and the captain wasn’t wrong. Bugsy was great at it.

Not long after Below Deck Med Season 5 ended, Bugsy shared the news that she had written a book, The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme. It was the many questions she received about tablescaping that promoted Bugsy to write the book.

Below Deck Med’s Bugsy Drake partnered with Sams Club! iFLY Smart

With all those years of traveling the world via yachting, Bugsy knows a thing or two about what kind of luggage is needed to sustain the yachtie lifestyle.

Last spring, she teamed up with Sams Club! iFLY Smart to launch her first suitcase. Besides being the best way to keep a person’s belongings safe, Bugsy’s suitcase is also environmentally friendly.

The partnership appears to have been working out well because Bugsy continues to promote Sams Club! iFLY Smart via social media.

As for her love life, Bugsy continues to keep that private. If there’s a special someone in Bugsy’s life, she isn’t saying, as her social media focuses mostly on her career and travels.

Bugsy Drake has been living her best life since Below Deck Mediterranean and has a smile on her face while doing it.

Would you like to see Bugsy back on Below Deck Med or another Below Deck show?

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.