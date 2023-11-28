What happened to Bryton Player 432 on Squid Game: The Challenge?

There’s an adage that claims the brightest stars burn out the fastest, and that’s essentially what happened with Player 432, whose real name is Bryton Constantin.

Despite a whopping 456 players at the beginning of Squid Game: The Challenge, Bryton managed to get quite a bit of airtime.

As he plotted and planned, he quickly became the villain or possibly the anti-hero. He even tricked a fellow teammate into picking the umbrella shape during the Dalgona game, knowing full well that no one ever gets past the umbrella.

He was critical of every move he deemed inferior and ensured his voice was heard.

He watched the original show and knew how it was played, and yet, Bryton put himself out there loudly, and everyone playing knew who he was.

That might not have been the smartest tactic, as he really wanted to win the $4.56 million cash prize.

But that’s not why Bryton isn’t around anymore.

Where did Bryton, Player 432, go wrong?

In Episode 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge, Bryton easily made his way through Red Light Green Light. In that game, players try to make it across the finish line before time runs out, but they can only run when the light is green. When it’s red, they get shot and are eliminated if they move.

This task is easy for those who have seen the original Netflix K-Drama and know how to maneuver to the finish line as Bryton did quickly.

When it came to the Dalgona game, a candy challenge also featured in the original Squid Game, Bryton quickly chose an easy shape and then convinced a teammate to choose the impossible one. Again, this ensured his safety to the detriment of another — but that’s just how the game often works.

When it came to Episode 3, we were so used to seeing Bryton compete that it seemed he might be a shoo-in to win it all. He probably would have been, but sometimes, in this game, players get eliminated due to no fault of their own.

Bryton smartly avoided the ringing telephone that first earned Hussain a plate of burgers and fries.

The second time it rang, he quickly answered and marked his own elimination when he desperately tried and failed to convince someone else to take the receiver.

Bryton was part of Hussain’s downfall, as he loudly told others not to take the bait, and he was smart in that because whoever did take it would have gone home in Hussain’s place.

That’s precisely what happened in his case despite his early-season claims that you ‘control your own destiny.”

Bryton didn’t have much control regarding the Warships game, which was a life-sized version of Battleship.

He was in the smallest ship, just him and one other person. And when he declared that big risks brought about big rewards, he forgot that it could also mean considerable losses as well.

Bryton went out in the first round of Warships and, in the confessional after the fact, declared that he really thought he would make it to the end. At least he’s got a lot of confidence.

What to know about Bryton Constantin

Despite his Episode 3 elimination, Bryton Constantin remains one of the most talked about players in Squid Game: The Challenge. He’s also the face of the show, in that it’s a photo of him in the thumbnail for the series on Netflix.

He’s also featured in sneak peeks shared before the season and was shown heavily in the first three episodes.

During his time on the show, Bryton revealed that he played football for Clemson as a linebacker and dropped out of college to compete. When asked why, he made it clear that he’s all about taking chances and having cool stories to tell in his old age.

He can now be found on Instagram, where Bryton shares clips and commentary from his time on Squid Game: The Challenge and his time at Clemson. He also loves to share photos and videos from his workouts.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-5 are streaming on Netflix.