What does Patrick Mendes do for a living? Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star earns his money

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is underway, and Patrick Mendes is one of the returning cast members.

Patrick and his Brazilian wife, Thais Ramone, returned this season to show us the ins and outs of their relationship now that they’re married with a baby.

Patrick certainly has a lot on his plate nowadays, between work, family, and filming for 90 Day Fiance.

With a family of three to provide for, Patrick takes his career seriously. So, how does the TLC star earn his money?

We learned from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance that Patrick, a former Olympic weightlifter, was working for an alarm installation company.

While still living in Texas, Patrick was selling and installing security systems alongside his brother, John McManus.

Patrick Mendes works in alarm sales and has a few side hustles under his belt

According to a post on Instagram dated July 28, 2018, Patrick was working for Brinks Home Security.

In another July 2018 Instagram post, Patrick noted in the caption that he was a manager with the company.

According to Indeed.com, managers at Brinks earn an average salary of $93,516.

It appears that Patrick is still employed by Brinks, judging by his current LinkedIn profile.

Patrick lists his current occupation as “Partner at Brinks Direct” in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he resides with Thais and their daughter, Aleesi.

He also notes in his bio that he’s worked as the Regional Sales Manager since January 2023.

In his Instagram bio, Patrick includes a link to Marek Health, another source of his income.

The company offers “Pat Mendes’s Preferred Lab Testing,” which promises to optimize clients’ hormones, health, and nutrition.

“My two panels will tell you what you need to know about your health markers so you can live life to the fullest and optimize your performance,” Patrick says of his service.

It’s unclear how much income Patrick makes from his side hustle, but he does include pricing on the website.

For a check-up panel, clients pay $100, and an optimization package costs $505.

Cameo has become another lucrative way for Patrick to earn money on the side. He currently charges $59 for a personalized video or $5 for a personalized message.

How much does Patrick earn from filming for 90 Day Fiance?

Another way Patrick pads his wallet is the income he earns from filming 90 Day Fiance.

As 90 Day Fiance alum Danielle Jbali revealed during a 2020 interview on the Domenick Nati Show, cast members are reimbursed tens of thousands for their time — so long as they stick to their contracts.

“It’s close to around $10,000 if you are in all episodes for the season,” Danielle shared, but if you break your NDA (non-disclosure agreement), then “you don’t get the rest of your money.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.