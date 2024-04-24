What does Kobe Blaise do for a living? Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star earns his money

Kobe Blaise and his wife, Emily Bieberly, have been open about their financial struggles on 90 Day Fiance, leaving viewers to wonder about their occupations.

We were introduced to Kobe and Emily during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, and their storyline continues to play out this season on Happily Ever After?.

The couple met in China, where Kobe was working as an underwear model, and after a quick and steamy romance, Emily discovered she was pregnant with their first child.

Emily and Kobe moved in with her parents in their Salina, Kansas home, where they still live with their three children, Koban, Scarlett, and Atem.

With a wife and three kids to support, Kobe has taken his responsibilities as a husband and a father seriously, getting to work as soon as he received his green card.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, how exactly does Kobe earn an income? Let’s take a look.

Here’s how 90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise earns a living

He may no longer work as an underwear model, but Kobe has found another way to earn a living for himself and his family.

Kobe earns money through multiple sources of income, but his main job is as a quality control employee for an asphalt company.

Kobe opened up about his job position back in 2022 during an Instagram Story Q&A.

When asked what he does for a living, Kobe explained, “I’m the QC (quality control) guy for an asphalt company.”

Kobe often wears hats and t-shirts in his Instagram feed emblazoned with his company’s logo.

APAC-Central, a CRH company, employs the Cameroon native. Kobe’s Quality Control group oversees the company’s “rigorous product and raw material management programs and is staffed by experienced, well-trained personnel operating at 16 laboratory locations.”

According to Glassdoor.com, Asphalt Quality Control Technicians earn between $55,000 to $85,000.

In addition to his full-time job, Kobe also earns income via his side hustle, Cameo.

The 90 Day Fiance star charges $30 for personalized videos and $3 for customized messages.

Apparently, Kobe is good at recording videos for his fans because his rating is 4.86 stars out of 5.

Kobe made good on his promise to work hard to support his family

Kobe, a native of Cameroon, and Emily, an American, have come under fire for continuing to live under Emily’s parents’ roof despite being married and having three children.

Not only did 90 Day Fiance viewers criticize Kobe and Emily, who were still living with her parents, but Kobe’s father-in-law was concerned that his son-in-law wouldn’t be able to provide for his family.

But Kobe promised his family he would support them financially and has lived up to his word, working hard while he and Emily work on eventually getting a place of their own for themselves and their three kids.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.