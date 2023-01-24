What does do for a living? Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star earns his money

Jovi Dufren has been a regular cast member of the 90 Day Fiance franchise since 2020, but how does he earn money outside of filming for reality TV? Let’s take a look.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Jovi and his Ukrainian-born wife, Yara Zaya, during Season 8 of the flagship series.

The duo met on a traveling app while Jovi, a New Orleans native, was traveling overseas for his job.

Jovi’s job involves plenty of travel, as 90 Day Fiance viewers have witnessed, but what does it entail, and how much does he earn?

The TLC star currently works as an ROV (remote-operated vehicle) supervisor in the oil and gas industry. Previously, he held a position as an ROV pilot.

According to GlassDoor.com, ROV supervisors in the New Orleans area earn an average base salary of $85,332, with some in the field earning as much as $109,000 annually.

Jovi explained a little bit about his job’s duties during an episode of 90 Day Fiance: “I work with underwater robotics. Basically, we send a machine underwater. It’s about the size of a car, and it can go down to 12,000 feet. And once it gets down there, I run all the controls for it.”

Among Jovi’s other work-related skills are subsea engineering and offshore operations. Jovi’s line of work has proven to be lucrative and reliable, as he has worked in his position since April 2013.

According to multiple outlets, his net worth is $200,000.

Jovi capitalized on his reality TV fame

In addition to his work in the oil and gas industry, Jovi – who is represented by Dominton Talent House based in Los Angeles – has capitalized on his reality TV fame and also pulls in cash as a social media influencer and on Cameo.

Jovi offers solo personalized videos on the platform, where he charges $55, or $300 for a business video, $165 for a live call, and $5 for a message. Jovi teamed up with his wife, Yara, on Cameo, where they offer personalized messages for $7.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers learned during the Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, Jovi and Yara share a bank account. Therefore, some of Jovi’s wealth is supplemented with Yara’s online boutique, YaraZaya.com, which he plugs on his Beacons website via his Instagram bio.

Jovi and Yara have come under fire for living a luxurious lifestyle, however, as some 90 Day Fiance viewers question how they afford it.

The couple often travels the world along with their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah. Yara isn’t shy about her love of all things bougie, either, including designer clothing and accessories and, recently, a breast augmentation in Los Angeles.

Yara came to her and Jovi’s defenses when a critic questioned how they afford their expensive lifestyle.

“I work. I do for living what I love and I get pay,” she told her critics, adding, “Maybe because I work [sic], I work hard, and I spend whatever I want, right? I will not take this money to the grave, so that’s why I spend.”

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.