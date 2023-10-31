What did Nikki Exotika look like before transitioning and plastic surgery? See the pics

90 Day Fiance newbie Nikki Exotika has put a ton of effort and a lot of cash into her appearance.

The 47-year-old self-declared “Million Dollar Barbie” has undergone a bevy of surgeries and procedures to achieve her unique look.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the New Jersey native has transformed herself with the help of a team of professionals, including plastic surgeons, aestheticians, and others in the beauty industry.

Nikki has been open about the work she’s had done, including shaving her forehead/brow bone, an endoscopic brow lift, hair transplants over scars, a temporal lift for a “cat-eye” effect, several nose job revisions with rib grafts, cheek implants, buccal fat removal, veneers and dental crowns.

She’s also had braces, chin implants, jaw filing/chin recontour, lip lift, mid-face/neck lift, ear pinning, voice surgery and therapy, liposuction, a butt lift, silicone injections, eyebrow microblading, silicone removal, scar revisions, hair extensions, tanning, and makeup and lashes.

Nikki’s transformation journey began when she was still a teenager. Admittedly, it was her dream to look like Barbie, and she didn’t let childhood bullies deter her decision to chase her dreams.

After having a nose job at the age of 18, Nikkie was hooked. She continued her plastic surgery journey, which included transitioning from male to female.

90 Day Fiance newcomer Nikki Exotika shares throwback pics from her pre-surgery days

Knowing that Nikki is transexual, many 90 Day Fiance viewers have been curious to see what she looked like before transitioning and undergoing all of her plastic surgeries and procedures.

Here is a look at a few photos that Nikki has shared on her Instagram, giving her millions of fans and followers a glimpse at some before and afters.

In the post below, which Nikki uploaded in 2017, she shared a side-by-side photo of herself as a child compared to a more current pic.

In the caption, Nikki wrote, “Its been quite a journey to get to where I am today , lots of struggling pain and obstacles along the way but ☝🏻it made me such a strong person! 💖”

“Always Be True to who you are, don’t ever let anyone tell you to be someone you are not ” !” she added.

In a photo shared in 2018, Nikki shared another side-by-side of her before-and-after transformation.

In the “before” photo, Nikki sported her natural red hair and went makeup-free, compared to a glammed-up Nikki in the “after” photo on the right.

Nikki shows her fans and followers what some ‘amazing’ plastic surgery can do

“Isn’t it amazing what Plastic Surgery can do⁉️😵🤭😮😘,” she asked in the caption.

Further along in her transitioning journey and after having undergone some plastic surgery in her teenage years, Nikki shared a pair of pics snapped when she was 18.

“Me at 18yrs old☺️💅🏻,” read the accompanying caption. “Always a Babe! 💖”

With such a head-turning, distinctive look, Nikki is aware that she draws a lot of attention to herself.

And despite being bullied for looking different in her younger years, Nikki stood firm.

“No matter how many times I was beat up after school or in the locker room, I never gave up on being myself and living the way I have always felt inside,” Nikki admitted.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.