What did Hannah Brown have to say about Clayton Echard and his season finale?

Hannah Brown infamously chose Jed Wyatt as her final rose winner, instead of fan-favorite, Tyler Cameron. She also revealed to all of Bachelor Nation that she and Peter were intimate in a windmill, not once, but four times during their date.

Prior to being The Bachelorette, Hannah was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season where the pageant queen caught the eye and won the hearts of Bachelor Nation for her spunky, bubbly, say-it-as-it-is personality.

Now, Hannah has some comments for her followers sharing how she felt about Clayton Echard and his journey as The Bachelor. While out on a walk, with earbuds in, Hannah Brown answered questions from her fans.

The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown reveals thoughts on Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor finale

Hannah answered first by saying that she has been trying “not to insert my opinions too much because it just throws fuel on the fire.” She went on to state that Clayton could have handled things so much better.

Moreover, Hannah commented, “Do I think Clayton knows that? Yeah, and I don’t think the world needs me to call out the mistakes he made along the way – there are plenty of other people doing that.”

Hannah seemed to call out the haters when she answered, promptly telling Bachelor Nation to lay off of Clayton a bit and don’t give him so much heat. Being in that past position herself, Hannah knows all about the backlash and criticism the leads face during, and after, the season airs.

How does Hannah feel about Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans?

When asked about the final three women from Clayton’s season, she declared, “I think all the final three women are amazing and love that they got to share their feelings last night because their hurt was so valid. I hate that they had to experience the pain and confusion, but the pain is the best teacher (ugh I know whyyy is this true!).”

Hannah furthered her answer and said how excited she was for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia for being named the co-Bachelorettes for the entirety of the next season of The Bachelorette.

Hannah has faced her share of fan criticism in the past

Hannah Brown faced enough heat from Bachelor Nation when she was the leading woman as The Bachelorette. Through her openness to talk about sex, to choosing Jed over Tyler, to coming back onto Peter’s season and trying to get him to leave his own show, critics have had a hay day with Hannah in the past.

However, now it seems that Hannah has found true love and happiness with her boyfriend Adam Woolard. She posts all about their relationship on her Instagram, and they have been going strong for over a year now. Hannah also loves to post funny videos, or videos of her and Adam dancing on social media.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.