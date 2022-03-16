What did Demi Burnett and Shanae Ankney talk about at After the Final Rose?

Demi Burnett revealed she and Shanae Ankney made plans to talk about mental health. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Bachelor viewers were shocked to see Shanae Ankney return to the franchise as she took a seat in the studio audience to watch Clayton Echard’s finale.

Fans were even more surprised to see the season villain seated next to Bachelor in Paradise’s Demi Burnett.

The two posed for pictures together and joked around as the After the Final Rose special played out before their eyes.

Demi Burnett and Shanae Ankney got friendly at the After the Final Rose special

Demi took to Instagram after the event to clear up confusion on the interaction and to reveal just what the two were talking about.

Demi posted a selfie of the two women cuddled up for a shot in the audience.

“Uh oh @shanae.a,” she captioned the shot.

Shanae then jumped in by reposting the story with the caption, “Hey girl hey [rose emoji].”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum didn’t stop there as she went on to share another photo of the two interacting with a joking caption.

Demi Burnett and Shanae Ankney made plans to talk about mental health

Demi’s fans were left confused by the pairing. While Shanae became notorious for her damaging comments on mental health, Demi has been a staunch supporter of mental health as she’s opened up about her autism diagnosis.

She once again took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight when one fan questioned why the two were positioned next to each other.

Demi explained that they had only met once they each got to their seat, but that the two had already made plans to talk more about mental health and accountability.

“I want to share with her my experiences and see how we both can be better women for other women,” Demi wrote.

Demi Burnett called Clayton Echard out

Demi has been outspoken in her criticism of Bachelor Clayton Echard throughout his season, even recently slamming him for “toxic internalized misogyny.”

She appeared to double down on her reaction as she posted a vague message to her Instagram story.

“That ending is really scary and should be scary,” Demi said of the finale. “It should scare you.” The Bachelor Nation alum didn’t elaborate on her mysterious words but did promise her fans that she would be giving more of her thoughts after rewatching the episode.

Fans will have to tune in after Demi watches the latest episode to see if her feelings on Clayton change and if she has more to say about meeting Shanae Ankney.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.