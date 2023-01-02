What businesses does Yara Zaya have? Here’s how Jovi Dufren’s wife makes her money

Yara has become a successful businesswoman since moving to the U.S. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

How does Yara Zaya earn an income? Here’s a look at how the 90 Day Fiance star makes her money.

Since her time on TLC, Yara has parlayed her fame from reality TV and her love of fashion and beauty into a successful career off-camera.

The Ukrainian beauty currently adds to her bank account with her self-titled online boutique, Yara Zaya.

Yara’s website offers a variety of fashion-forward pieces, ranging from apparel to jewelry, accessories, lingerie, and makeup.

Yara’s customers can even snag fan gear, including coffee mugs, tumblers, and face masks, all emblazoned with catchy 90 Day Fiance-related phrases such as “Swamp Taste” and “Viva To America.”

In 2021, Yara announced her now-defunct makeup line, Boujee by Yara. Yara capitalized on her passion for makeup, offering her customers affordable products, but it seems as though the business has gone belly up, as the website is no longer active.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya runs an online boutique, offers Cameos, and is a social media influencer

However, fashion and beauty aren’t the only ways the TLC star earns money. Yara offers personalized videos on Cameo for $65, and paying customers can snag a live call from the reality TV star for $165. Yara’s customers are pleased with her service, as she has a 4.91 out of 5-star rating from 87 reviews.

Yara also rakes in cash as a social media influencer. With 643K followers on her personal Instagram and another 45.9K on her Yara Zaya boutique IG, she garners plenty of views while advertising for such companies as the online fantasy sportsbook and casino, FanDuel. Yara has partnered with the women and POC-operated skincare line, Raf Five.

In addition to her income from her appearances on the 90 Day Fiance franchise – such as 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Yara’s husband, Jovi, earns a respectable income of his own.

The Louisiana native works as an ROV (remote-operate vehicle) supervisor. According to glassdoor.com, ROV supervisors can earn upwards of $116,000 per year, with an average salary of $73,297 annually.

Yara considered moving to Europe

Since moving to the U.S. and becoming successful as a businesswoman, Yara has tapped into her luxurious lifestyle and explored her options regarding her living situation. During a visit to Prague with Jovi and their daughter Mylah, Yara decided to purchase an apartment in Europe.

Yara felt that having a second home in Europe would allow her to visit her friends and family more often, especially while Jovi was traveling for work. Given that Jovi’s career will enable him to work virtually anywhere in the world, Yara defended her decision recently in her Instagram Stories.

“You guys know, right, that Jovi’s job can live anywhere because, like, he can travel to work from anywhere, so yeah,” Yara told her IG followers. “I would absolutely live there where I will be happy, you know?”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.