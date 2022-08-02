Wendy Osefo shows curves in hot pink bikini

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo flaunts her bikini body. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo rocked a hot pink bikini and lounged under the sun as she invited fans and followers to see a peek at her luxurious life.

The Johns Hopkins University professor has been living the good life after wrapping up filming for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She went to Jamaica with her husband, Eddie Osefo, and their three children last month. Wendy’s latest share placed her a little bit closer to home in historic Savannah, Georgia.

She shared a bikini photo on her social media page for her 520k Instagram followers.

Wendy showed off the results of her mommy makeover, which she debuted during Season 6 of RHOP.

Wendy appeared on lawn furniture with a sprawling green yard behind her and manicured shrubs surrounding the massive home. She rocked a hot pink string bikini which showed plenty of skin and even a hip tattoo.

Wendy lounged on a hammock-style piece of furniture with a massive red cushion perfect for sunbathing and relaxing.

Wendy Osefo lounges in hot pink bikini

Wendy placed her hand on her sunglass-adorned face and held a glass of wine in the other.

The mother-of-three wore gold bangles on one wrist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She bent one knee and relaxed the other leg as she got into the vacation moment.

Wendy geotagged Savannah, Georgia in the shot.

Wendy’s caption said, “Southern Belle” and featured a pink flower emoji.

Pic credit: @wendyosefo/Instagram

Co-star Ashley Darby showed love on the photo and wrote, “Oh this is what we’re doing!!!”

Another follower commented, “The body!!! Yes!!”

Wendy Osefo talks about her sophomore year on RHOP

Wendy recently finished filming her third season as a Housewife on the Potomac franchise. She underwent a noticeable change between Seasons 5 and 6, her first and second years, respectively. Wendy addressed the transformation head-on in the premiere episode of Season 6 called The Nude Interlude.

She also spoke with Heavy about her second year on the show last summer.

Wendy said, “Second season I came in more comfortable because I know the women, I know what it’s like to film. And so if I could sum up second season in one word, it would be ‘prepared.’ You come in with an air of, okay, I got this, I know the ropes, you’re not a freshman anymore.”

She also discussed her surgeries. She shared, “I did the surgery for myself. This is something I’ve always said I wanted to do. There is a bit of nervousness that comes with it because, in my industry, you’re also put in a box.”

But Dr. Wendy had no regrets, she concluded, “I was a little bit hesitant, but I’m so glad I did it, and I’m so glad that everyone has been super supportive.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming in early July and is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.