Wendy Moten on The Voice: Who is the singer and what is her Instagram

The Voice is setting up their teams for the season and the four coaches are picking and choosing their favorite competitors.

Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are joined this season by new coach Ariana Grande, and they have had a lot of great singers and performers to choose from.

One of these new singers is a woman named Wendy Moten, who came out in the blind auditions and performed a big song for the coaches and fans in attendance.

Who is Wendy Moten on The Voice?

Wendy Moten is a woman with a lot of experience in the music industry and she wants to earn her time in the spotlight.

Moten is a 55-year-old singer who has worked in the music industry since the 1990s.

She actually had a song that hit the Top 10 in the UK in 1994 titled Come In Out of the Rain. That song also hit 55th in the U.S.

She released her self-titled debut album in 1992 and it reached 42nd in the UK. Her second album, Time for Change, hit 18th in Japan and her third, Life’s What You Make It, hit 67th in Japan.

She released three more albums after that, with Tis the Season in 2009, Timeless – Wendy Moten sings Richard Whiting in 2014, and I’ve Got You Covered in 2020.

She also had an EP in 1995 titled Christmas Time.

Three of her singles hit No. 1 in Japan.

However, most of her work has been with other artists.

In 2006, Motel sang backup vocals on Tom McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul II Tour, and then toured with them again from 2015-2018. In 2013, she did background vocals on Bonnie Tyler’s Blood and Honey album. She also toured with Vince Gill in 2015, providing vocals.

Where can you find Wendy Moten on Instagram?

You can find Wendy Moten at @wendymoten on Instagram.

She has 19,400 followers and is consistent on the platform, with 462 posts as of this time.

Moten is also on YouTube, where fans can see her perform songs such as her cover of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You and Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

Fans can also see Moton perform her hit song Come In Out of the Rain live.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.