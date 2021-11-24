Wendy Moten falls during The Voice — Here is what happened

Wendy Moten is on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Blake Shelton and his team from The Voice, all of whom moved on to the round of 10, performed live for the audience tonight.

However, after the group performed I Can’t Help Myself by the Four Tops, Wendy Moten fell and had to be helped from the stage.

It was a sudden accident and even Carson Daly was unsure what happened and his concern made the moment even scarier.

Wendy Moten injured on The Voice

The four singers from Team Blake — Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, and Paris Winningham sang the classic Four Tops song.

When the song ended, Blake bowed down to his singers and the camera moved back to Carson Daly.

However, in the background, over his shoulder, Wendy turned to walk off the stage and tripped over a speaker/monitor on the stage. She went down hard and all her fellow singers rushed to her.

“Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she’s OK,” Carson said as Wendy was helped off-stage by Blake Shelton and her teammates as she held her arm.

The episode went to the break and fans were left worried about Moten.

Carson Daly brought out Wendy Moten after the break and there was some good news.

Wendy said she was okay.

“I’m OK, I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!” Wendy said.

Wendy Moten moving to Top 10 on The Voice

The good news is that Wendy Moten is okay after that tough fall. She will move on to the Top 10 and keep fighting for the win.

The public had a chance to vote for nine people to save. That would leave two remaining contestants who had to compete with each other and America had one more vote to save the last one.

The public saved Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, Holly Forbes, Jershika Maple, Lana Scott, Joshua Vacanti, Jeremy Rosado, Paris Winningham, and Hailey Mia.

This left Gymani and Jim & Sasha Allen in the final two.

Gymani sang Tell Me Something Good and Jim & Sasha sang I Won’t Give Up.

The fans then had five minutes to vote to save one of those singers to move on.

America instantly saved Jim & Sasha Allen. Gymani went home.

After this, Blake Shelton heads into the Top 10 with three singers, John Legend goes in with two, Kelly goes in with three, and Ariana has two on her team.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.