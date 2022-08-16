Wells Adams runs shirtless in sweaty LA heat ahead of Sarah Hyland wedding

Wells Adams is keeping fit and trim ahead of his wedding to Sarah Hyland. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Wells Adams is willing to brave the Los Angeles heat to stay in tip-top shape ahead of his upcoming wedding to Sarah Hyland.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender was spotted out hitting the trail on Monday for a run and his outfit left very little to the imagination.

Likely stripped down due to the high temps, Wells went for his trek wearing only a short pair of running shorts, athletic shoes, and a pair of wireless earbuds.

With his wedding coming up, all eyes will be on him and Sarah Hyland as the reality star and television star finally get a chance to say their I dos.

This is a wedding with more than two years in the works as the famous couple had to postpone more than once due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And after seeing Sarah’s swimsuit-clad bridal shower, it’s pretty clear that fitness is important to both Wells and his bride-to-be.

Wells Adams runs shirtless in the sweltering LA heat. Pic credit; 4CRNS/WCP/Backgrid

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland commemorated 2 year anniversary of original wedding date

Just last week, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland would have celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t taken hold in 2020, effectively forcing them to put their wedding plans on hold.

The pair still celebrated though, and rather than exchanging cotton-themed gifts, they posed for a gorgeous black and white pre-wedding photo with Sarah decked out in a stunning white minidress.

Wells looked dapper in a pair of slacks and a white button-down shirt, his suit jacket tossed over one shoulder and his tie untied and hanging around his neck.

Wells Adams teases big Bachelor in Paradise changes

Even with his big day coming up, the show must go on, and by show, we mean Bachelor in Paradise.

This season has already been filmed and now, Bachelor Nation is just anxiously waiting for the premiere to see who found love in Mexico this year and to catch a glimpse of our favorite bartender.

Wells knows that Bachelor in Paradise fans are excited to see what they have in store for us and he even offered up a little spoiler recently, telling fans that we can expect much less editing and a lot more action this time around.

It all went down on The Viall Files when Wells told Nick Viall, “I just think that all the things, that in the past would be left on the cutting room floor, will now be on the show… so I’m excited for that.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Tuesday, September 27 at 8/7c on ABC.