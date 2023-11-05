Wayne Cornish throws shade at 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way costars, calls Yohan ‘the woman scammer’

Wayne Cornish was feeling shady and a little salty after he realized that his 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmates all have more social media followers than he does.

So what did Wayne do after looking at his less than 1500 followers?

Well, he blasted some of the other men on the show and reasoned that he deserves a follow because he’s the only normal one in the batch.

Wayne wasn’t afraid to call out his castmates’ shady behavior in his desperate bid to get more people on his page. He reminded people that Yohan was a “woman scammer” and that Sarper slept with over 2500 women.

The South African native also mentioned Brandan DeNuccio, who’s had some dramatic moments since he moved to Thailand.

Wayne, for his part, has been laying low on social media because he and his wife, Holly Weeks, have been getting slammed by TLC viewers.

The couple didn’t exactly get the warm welcome they had anticipated by showing their story on TV– it was quite the opposite.

People were convinced the pair were involved in shady business after Wayne revealed his home was broken into several times.

They bashed the pair on social media, and at one point, Holly said she was getting death threats. Not much has changed in that regard. Despite the haters, Wayne now wants to embrace social media.

Wayne Cornish throws shade at his 90 Day Fiance castmates in a bid for more followers

Wayne has a dismal 1445 Instagram followers at least at the time of this writing, but he’s hoping to change that very soon.

The 90 Day Fiance star took to his page and pleaded with Instagram users to follow him.

“Give me a follow I just realized I got the least followers on 90 day fiance.” wrote Wayne. “Wow even Sarper who slept with over 2500 woman and Brandon who lives in Philippines and Johan the woman scammer…have more than me….starting to think 🤔.”

While trying to convince people about why they should follow him, Wayne reasoned that of all the men on his season, he’s the “most normal one.”

“feel free to comment if you think I’m wrong,” he added.

Holly Weeks responds to death claims

Meanwhile, Holly Weeks is not exactly trying to grow her social media following since the trolls have been harassing her online for months.

Holly has confessed that the negative feedback is affecting her mental health but has made no attempts to leave TikTok or the other social media platforms.

Most recently, she shared a screenshot from Reddit, which claimed that she died.

Holly Weeks shares a post about her death. Pic credit: @hollyscarlettweeks/TikTok

Holly seemingly did a Google search of her name, and the first thing that popped up was a Reddit story that said, “Holly Weeks from TLC has passed away.”

Holly shared the post on TikTok and wrote, “Apparently if it’s on the internet it must be true.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.