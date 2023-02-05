Yara Zaya and her husband, Jovi Dufren, have been partying the weekend away in Miami, and the couple appeared to be having a great time.

Yara was stylishly dressed for the occasion, likely turning heads in her hot pink outfit.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star opted for a white crop top paired with pink pants and the matching jacket strewn over her shoulders.

She glammed up the ensemble with gold earrings and a gold choker while sporting dramatic lashes and nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, her long blonde hair was styled with face-framing layers in the front and the rest falling down her shoulder.

Yara shared a video of the gorgeous venue, Jaya at the Setai, designed with indoor pools, palm trees, and decorative lights.

We also caught a glimpse of Jovi inside the packed venue as his wife sang along with the music blaring in the background while they enjoyed a meal.

Yara Zaya enjoys a night out with Jovi Dufren

The night didn’t end there for Yara and Jovi because after they filled up on food, it was really time to party.

The Miami hotspot transformed into a nightclub later in the night, and the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple showed off their dance moves at the jam-packed venue as they enjoyed the night out with their friends.

The couple rarely travels without their daughter Mylah, so, likely, she was also in Miami. However, given the late-night outing, the toddler was probably fast asleep while her parents spent some quality time without her.

Meanwhile, the pair shared a sweet moment while partying in Miami. Yara kissed her husband on the cheek as he rocked to the music with a drink in hand.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes Pumiey

Yara recently modeled a black bodysuit which she said was the perfect dupe for Kim Kardashian’s Skims version.

She raved about the cost-effective alternative from Pumiey. She showed her followers how the sleeveless item molded to her body and “snatched” her waist in a video shared on Instagram.

“I seriously can’t believe how amazing this @pumiey.us bodysuit makes my body look…” wrote Yara in her post– noting that the outfit even made her feel like supermodel Bella Hadid.

Yara continued to rave about the “PERFECT Skims dupe” in the caption and revealed that the material was very soft.

“Bodysuits are a wardrobe staple, and this one comes in so many colors! ” added the TLC star. “Click the link in my bio to check it out!!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.