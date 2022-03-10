Watch Kim Kardashian struggle to walk while wrapped in Balenciaga packing tape outfit

Kim Kardashian poses during the CFDA Fashion Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian is known for her bold fashion choices, and she proved how committed she is to fashion with one of her recent daring looks, which made it hard for her to walk.

Exemplifying the adage, “pain is beauty and beauty is pain,” Kim recently sported a Balenciaga catsuit made entirely out of yellow caution tape with the luxury fashion house’s moniker printed in black. Kim paired the look with the brand’s matching Hourglass handbag, also covered in the tape.

The KUWTK alum chose the outfit for her recent trip to Paris for Fashion Week, where she stepped out to see the Balenciaga show.

The outfit looked undoubtedly uncomfortable, and passersby noted that it made a “sticky tape-y sound” when she walked. And as one can imagine, walking while covered in head-to-toe tape can be quite challenging.

Kim Kardashian can barely walk in Balenciaga packing tape catsuit – see the video

Blogger and podcaster Amanda Hirsch, who runs the Instagram account @notskinnybutnotfat, shared a video of Kim struggling to walk in the tape outfit. Hirsch captioned the video, “I feel like she should have veto’d this.”

In the video seen below, Kim moved at a glacial place as she walked painfully slowly towards photographers, clearly struggling with each step. Kim looked like a robot, with very stiff movements and not much of a range of motion as the group around her slowed down to match her pace.

Of course, plenty of fans and critics flocked to the comments section, where they voiced their opinions about Kim’s fashion choice and her struggle to walk in it.

Fans and critics react to Kim struggling to walk in Balenciaga outfit

Journalist and RHONY personality Carole Radziwill commented, “That’s a crime. Fashion is so weird seriously we don’t need anything else to be weird. Stop the madness. @balenciaga 🙄”

Real estate broker Davina Potratz, from Selling Sunset, simply commented, “Lol 😆”

Pic credit: @notskinnybutnotfat/Instagram

“I feel her regret with every step she takes,” wrote another commenter.

Hirsch added to the comments in her post and made a point to say that Kim must not be too much of a diva if she agreed to wear such an uncomfortable ensemble that prevented her from doing some of the most ordinary tasks.

Hirsch told her followers, “Honestly it shows how un-diva-Esque she is bc I would [never]! Can’t walk, pee, or sit!? And wear tape!?”

One follower made a valid observation when they commented, “Someone get her some WD-40.”

Kim Kardashian at the #Balenciaga show, wrapped in Balenciaga packing tape. She makes a sticky tape-y sound when she walks. pic.twitter.com/CA3iGPT8RZ — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 6, 2022

Now that Kim is back in the states after traveling to Fashion Week in both Paris and Milan, she’s settling in as she prepares for her family’s new series, The Kardashians, premiering next month on Hulu.

Kim recently spoke with Variety about her storyline on the show and revealed that her new beau Pete Davidson would not air on the show, but details leading up to their meeting will be.

The 41-year-old socialite also noted that her divorce from Kanye West would be explored, but she doesn’t intend to bad-mouth her ex-husband publicly.

“I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately,” Kim shared. “I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.