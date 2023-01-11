Watch Kaitlyn Bristowe eat pasta while topless in bed for new wine promo

Kaitlyn Bristowe ate spaghetti while promoting Spade & Sparrows. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The pasta-bilities were endless for Kaitlyn Bristowe as she promoted her wine label from the comfort of her own bed.

Kaitlyn has had quite a successful career in the world of reality television, as she formerly led her own season of The Bachelorette and took home The Mirrorball as the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 29.

Outside of TV, however, Kaitlyn has made it as a successful entrepreneur with her own wine brand and line of scrunchies.

Recently, the former Bachelorette was feelin’ saucy as she was seen eating a plate of spaghetti next to a bottle of wine from her own label, Spade & Sparrows.

The official Spade & Sparrows Instagram account posted the video clip, where Kaitlyn enjoyed the pasta in bed while seemingly wearing nothing underneath a fluffy white blanket.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The clip showed what many may consider to be the perfect night — delicious food, great wine, a comfy bed, and seemingly not a care in the world.

Kaitlyn Bristowe promotes Spade & Sparrows in new video

With Bachelor Nation recognizing Kaitlyn for her quirky personality, it was no surprise to see the video equipped with a hilarious caption.

“Plot twist: Maybe eating the meatballs wasn’t cheating on my diet. Maybe going on a diet was cheating on my meatballs,” her brand wrote.

As a vocal wine lover herself, even having named her podcast Off The Vine to keep in theme, it was no surprise to see Kaitlyn create her own

Kaitlyn first launched Spade & Sparrows in May of 2019, which Kaitlyn said she was nervous to do in a YouTube video about creating the brand.

“The whole wine-making process and the business of wine is incredibly complex, and seriously, humbling,” Kaitlyn explained.

Kaitlyn wanted her brand to have a female-driven feel, as she noted how many wine bottles seem to be “exclusively marketed to men.”

Now, Spade & Sparrows offers four different types of wine, including Pinot Grigio, Rose, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon, which can be purchased from its website.

When Kaitlyn isn’t working on her wine brand, however, she is most likely keeping her “scrunchie gang” up to date with Dew Edit’s latest products.

Kaitlyn Bristowe poses for new Dew Edit drop

Kaitlyn also owns her own line of hair accessories, Dew Edit, which predominantly features thick scrunchies at the forefront of the brand.

Dew Edit recently dropped a new collection, which features different scrunchies to coincide with each zodiac sign.

“Which sign are you? Or I should ask which DEW are you?” Kaitlyn asked her followers on Instagram.

“This is how I picture each sign walking into a room with their scrunchie. So stoked for this @dewedit drop. I picked each scrunchie to match all the zodiac signs,” she continued.

The new collection, titled “The Hairoscope Edit,” features twelve scrunchies, all in different colors, retailing for $16 each.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.