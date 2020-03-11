Watch Faith Becnel’s American Idol audition

American Idol has been a staple since 2002, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

The series just entered its 18th season. In fact, the show has been on for so long that last season’s winner, Laine Hardy, was only two years old at the time the show premiered.

Laine hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and it’s looking like another Louisianan winner is possible this season.

A new star walks in

On Sunday’s episode of the show, 20-year-old Faith Becnel brought more Creole flavor to the series. Faith is an artist, vocalist, and entertainer who performs locally near her hometown in Louisiana.

Faith’s YouTube page features videos of the young performer singing at the Tomato Festival, Louisiana Crawfish festival, and at a wedding. Faith is also active on Instagram and Twitter, where she frequently posts updates for her followers.

All that experience, however, didn’t mean that a golden ticket came easy.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie saw that Faith has talent, but they weren’t sure if she was quite ready for the big leagues.

Faith’s rendition of “Lady Marmalade” was soulful and technically impressive, but the judges thought she was still a bit raw for the show.

“You have something, but you’re delivering it a little soft-serve,” Katy observed.

“it’s a little cutesy…I want you to take yourself seriously,” Luke agreed.

Getting to Hollywood was rough

Faith had to face a nerve-racking vote before she knew whether she’d move forward. Lionel Richie voted first, and he was a no.

“I think you just need more time,” he explained.

Katy, however, voted yes for Faith, citing her “It Factor” and potential. Faith seemed relieved, but she needed another yes to make it to Hollywood.

Luckily, Luke came through for her, and Faith exited the audition room, golden ticket in hand, to her delighted family members.

Faith has a VERY supportive family — she brought a huge crew decked with “Idol’s gotta have Faith” shirts.

“That was rough,” Faith said of the experience.

Faith’s had big dreams to make it as a singer for a long time. She even released an album, “I Believe,” at just 12 years old. On her website, she lists Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Amy Winehouse, and Stevie Wonder as some of her favorite artists.

We’ll have to wait a few more weeks to see how Faith does in the competition, but rumor has it that she goes pretty far.

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.