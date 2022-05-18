Watch 90 Day Fiance star David Toborowsky do an Irish jig for Annie Suwan

David Toborowsky performed an Irish jig for Annie Suwan and 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have loved watching David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan’s relationship grow over the years, and many find joy in the jovial and joking connection they have.

This connection was apparent in a video that Annie posted on Instagram, where David performed an Irish jig for her and the camera.

David and Annie’s comical banter, ability to laugh at one another, and proven love are what 90 Day fans seem to love about this alumni couple.

The popular couple first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, which was filmed in 2017. Since then, they have appeared on Happily Ever After?, Foody Call, 90 Day Bares All, Pillow Talk, and have gotten their own spinoffs in Spice it Up with David and Annie and David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

David Toborowsky does an Irish jig for Annie Suwan and 90 Day Fiance fans

Annie posted a video to Instagram that featured her 90 Day Fiance husband David pressing play on the camera before stepping back and beginning an Irish jig as a sea shanty song played over the video.

David jumped in one place with his hands on his hips while Annie sat looking up at him on the floor next to him.

Annie looked baffled before David broke out into more exaggerated movements where he also used his arms. At that point, Annie was clapping along and laughing.

It is unclear what prompted the fun video, but it was popular among Annie’s almost 900k followers.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season

The latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, along with Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, has been renewed for a second season.

The storyline of Season 2 will feature both new and old narratives as David and Annie travel back to Thailand to try and get study visas again for Annie’s teenage brother Jordan and cousin Amber.

This time, however, David’s opinionated daughter Ashley will join in so that she can meet Annie’s side of the family.

The gang will travel to the tourist city of Phuket where David, Annie, and Ashley will try to help immerse the teens in English so that they can hopefully ace their visa interviews this time around.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will be returning later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.