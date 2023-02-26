Was the Below Deck Season 10 reunion canceled? Here’s what we know

The Below Deck Season 10 reunion has become one hot topic as the season winds down, and social media has brought up some interesting information.

There are only a handful of episodes left in Below Deck Season 10.

Captain Lee Rosbach returns in the next episode meaning the end is near.

The season has been riddled with drama, chaos, firings, and a major first when Captain Sandy Yawn temporarily replaced Captain Lee amid his health issues.

Considering it was a season for the books, the reunion show should be one entertaining cast get-together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, new information has brought up whether or not the St. David crew will even have a reunion show.

Alissa Humber claims Below Deck Season 10 reunion was canceled

This week after she was fired from Below Deck on screen by Captain Sandy, stew Alissa Humber used Instagram Stories to share information about the reunion show.

Alissa shared what appeared to be an email from someone involved with Below Deck and Bravo regarding the reunion. The contents shared that the Season 10 reunion show had been canceled.

“We really do appreciate all of your efforts in the lead up to this, but scheduling issues have since come up that made it impossible for us to move forward,” read part of the message.

It also asked that Alissa respond to confirm she had received the information. Alissa wrote on the slide, “Interesting.” That’s the right word for it, for sure.

Alissa shared an email about the Below Deck season 10 reunion. Pic credit: @alissaveronicaa/Instagram

Has the Below Deck Season 10 reunion show been canceled?

Alissa’s social media share isn’t the only thing that happened this week regarding the reunion show. Andy Cohen, who always hosts the event, sent out a message asking for questions for the Below Deck cast gathering.

So, what does all this mean in terms of a reunion show? Well, that remains to be seen.

There’s a chance that Alissa’s email could be fake, and the reunion will still happen. However, a scheduling conflict could very well be a real thing.

After all, Season 11 of Below Deck is currently filming, and if reports are accurate, Fraser Olender will return as chief stew next season. That means Fraser may have difficulty making it to the reunion, even virtually, because he will be filming.

Season 10 will wrap up in the next few weeks with a reunion show supposed to air before the end of March, based on the Below Deck season and reunion scheduled in the past. To make that timeline, a reunion would need to film very soon, and fans likely won’t know if or when that will happen.

Unlike Real Housewives reunions, where filming dates and outfits are leaked ahead of time, Below Deck reunion shows tend to fly under the radar until a trailer drops.

It’s a wait-and-see answer for whether Below Deck Season 10 reunion show has been canceled. Unfortunately, neither Below Deck Adventure nor Below Deck Down Under had reunion shows, so it’s a real possibility Season 10 of the OG series will go the same route.

Stay tuned; more information, good or bad, about the reunion, should be revealed soon.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.