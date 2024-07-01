Was RHONJ’s Joe Benigno diagnosed with cancer? Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of New Jersey recently delivered an emotional episode despite all the drama happening on the show.

Margaret Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, is known for being the comic relief when he’s with the other Jersey husbands, but things took a serious turn this time.

Episode 9 featured a medical scare that brought Margaret to tears amid news that Joe might have prostate cancer.

The 70-year-old had bloodwork done during a routine appointment, and the results showed that his prostate-specific antigen was higher than normal.

That prompted a visit to the urologist, and the results were not favorable after undergoing more tests.

Margaret and Joe’s reaction to the news played out in the latest episode, as Joe’s doctor revealed he could have prostate cancer.

RHONJ fans show love to Joe Benigno amid health scare

On Instagram, @jerseydollsss posted the emotional RHONJ clip of when the doctor delivered the news to Margaret and Joe.

“There’s a chance, of course, that it’s prostate cancer,” the doctor confessed and then suggested that the plumber undergo an MRI and a biopsy for a proper diagnosis.

After the clip was posted, viewers flooded the comments with positive messages for Joe.

“As a cancer survivor, I know exactly what they were feeling with that phone call. Wishing for positive outcome,” wrote a RHONJ viewer.

“I was heartbroken to hear this news. My prayers are with you, Joe and Marge. 🙏🏻,” said someone else.

A commenter wrote, “My husband has the same problem. They’re saying he’s fine. Very scary but caught early, he’ll be fine. Praying for you both❤️.”

Pic credit: @jerseydollsss/Instagram

“This broke my heart! He’s a great man!” an Instagram user wrote,

“Joe we love you😘,” exclaimed someone else.

Here’s what we know about Joe Benigno’s possible cancer diagnosis

Episode 9 left us with a cliffhanger, and we won’t know what happened with Joe until later in the season.

After RHONJ fans expressed concerns for Joe, we did some sleuthing to see if we could find any hints about his health.

Filming for Season 14 began in August of 2023 and concluded in October, so it was during that period Joe would have received his final results.

However, Margaret’s social media activities during that time, or since then, do not indicate that is that they were or are battling a major medical condition.

In December, months after filming ended, they jetted off to Rome for a romantic trip, and in snaps of their getaway, Joe appeared to be in good health.

In January 2024, Joe and Margaret enjoyed brunch in Palm Springs, and in the photo, Joe’s appearance did not change.

Furthermore, in March, Margaret posted a video of Joe at the doctor, but that was for cataract surgery, which would take second place if he was battling cancer.

For now, Margaret’s husband seems to have received a clean bill of health, but let’s wait for official word from the couple before we celebrate.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.