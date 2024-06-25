Was Gino wrong to film Jasmine’s pageant competitors behind her back? 90 Day Fiance fans sound off

Gino Palazzolo sent Jasmine Pineda into a frenzy when he filmed her pageant competitors without her knowledge.

While Jasmine prepares to enter her pageant, Gino has taken on the role of her manager.

Unbeknownst to Jasmine, Gino took it upon himself to film Jasmine’s fellow pageant entrants as they took the stage during rehearsals.

Gino critiqued Jasmine’s competitors, pointing out what they were doing in areas he felt she could improve—something to which she didn’t respond favorably.

Unsurprisingly, once Jasmine found out what Gino had done without her knowledge, she flipped her lid and accused him of giving “pervert vibes.”

“What is he going to use this video for?” Jasmine asked during a solo confessional. “Are you telling me that you are actually doing this to help me and do better? Or you are going to be using those videos for masturbating later?”

Were Jasmine’s feelings justifiable that Gino was wrong for videotaping other women without her consent, or was Gino in the right fo trying to help his wife succeed?

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weighed in on X (formerly Twitter), and the verdict was mixed reactions.

Some felt that Jasmine could have used Gino’s constructive criticism.

90 Day Fiance viewers side with Gino

One of Gino’s supporters felt as though Jasmine could have benefited from her husband’s video footage.

“Jasmine, as someone who did pageantry myself, if you were smart you’d use the video that Gino recorded and study your competition,” they wrote. “Have the upper hand. You’re so negative, insecure and desperate for everyone to bow to you.”

Another one of Jasmine’s critics added, “Gino tried to help Jasmine and she turned it into something else.”

Pic credit: @NKallicharan/@LocdQueen06/@Chayanaaaaaa_/X

Another 90 Day Fiance fan noted that Gino was “genuinely trying” to help Jasmine, who could use some constructive criticism, being that this is her first pageant.

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers take Jasmine’s side

Others, however, sided with Jasmine and felt that Gino was out of line.

“I’m sorry but Gino why did record those women?” asked one of his naysayers. “You know how Jasmine is, just tell her she did great.”

Another disparager accused Gino of trying to “sabotage” Jasmine’s confidence.

Pic credit: @EgyptianMomma/@moviesuperfan/@Michell95008338/@purpleperson71/X

One X user asked Gino, “WTH is wrong with you man?!” We know how Jasmine flips out!”

They added that Gino “should know better” than to tell Jasmine that he recorded other women on stage.

“I know Jasmine is crazy BUT Gino is dumb bc he knows how jealous she is!” added @purpleperson71. “I swear he likes making her crazy. Who tf is he to give any advice about pageants anyway. He knows nothing!”

We’ll see just how much Gino knows about pageants when Jasmine competes for the crown later this season. But he feels confident he knows what he’s talking about, having looked into entering the Mr. Michigan pageant himself back in the day.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.