Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka exclusive: Tammy confronts her mom

Tammy Rivera gets candid in the confessional. Pic credit: WEtv

This season of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka has been full of drama as Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera navigate life apart while still trying to work together as a family.

But the drama doesn’t stop there as Tammy is also dealing with her mom and the perceived “disrespect” she’s been receiving as they do business together.

When her mom pulled her to the side, she told Tammy she wanted to talk about “a little disagreement at the house.” But when her mom told her that she was wrong, Tammy laughed.

And while her mom admitted that her feelings were hurt, Tammy made it clear that the way her mom was talking to people was not acceptable. She even explained that, in business, the things she says to other people can become a problem for her and that’s more than Tammy wants to deal with right now.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.