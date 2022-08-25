Waka and Tammy exclusive: Waka Flocka is ready to sell the house

Waka Flocka is selling the family house after splitting from Tammy Rivera. Pic credit: WEtv

Despite confirming their split earlier this year, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are returning to WEtv for another season of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka to give their fans a glimpse at what life is like for the former couple as they go their separate ways.

As this new season of Waka & Tammy gets started, we learn that Waka is selling the family home. It turns out that this breakup has been so hard on him that he can’t even stand to live in the house he once shared with Tammy and her daughter Charlie.

Instead, he wants to take the money from the sale and put it into a new home for himself — one that won’t have all those memories.

In this Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Waka opens up about selling the house, and he seems legitimately sad about saying goodbye.

When Waka’s real estate agent comes by to talk to him about listing them home, we learn that both men are in the same boat, and in the clip, they commiserate about moving on from their families.

But when his agent makes a comment about how he should move along if he’s unhappy, Waka admits that he really never was unhappy, just that they grew apart.

What we know about Waka and Tammy’s split is that the two aren’t at odds with each other and have made it clear that they are still close, they just aren’t a couple anymore.

Check out the sneak peek below and make sure to tune in for this season of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka to see what else we can learn about their split and what they plan to do going forward.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.