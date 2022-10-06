Waka and Tammy exclusive: Charlie is ready to move out as soon as she turns 18

Waka and Tammy’s daughter is dying to move out on her own. Pic credit: WEtv

Waka and Tammy’s daughter Charlie is 17 years old, and she’s already making plans to move out on her own.

In fact, in the upcoming episode of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, Charlie makes it clear that she wants to move out as soon as she turns 18 years old. For those who are counting, that would be July 2023.

The scene from the next episode of Waka & Tammy, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, takes place around her 17th birthday, and in it, she’s talking to Waka about her grown-up plans.

But when Charlie tells Waka that she wants to move out, he doesn’t want to hear any of it. He even revealed that he didn’t move out of his mom’s house until he was 23 years old, and he doesn’t see a reason for her to move out right away, either.

In the confessional, Charlie admits that she loves Waka’s offer to live with him after he promised to make sure she loved it, but that’s not what will happen — at least not according to her.

After all, Charlie says she doesn’t even want to live with her mom, so what “what makes him think I want to live with him?”

Once she turns 18, though, there’s nothing that Waka or Tammy can do to stop her if that’s what Charlie wants. But will she move right out?

Check out this Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka sneak peek, and tune in tonight to see how it all plays out.

Wake & Tammy: What the Flocka airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.