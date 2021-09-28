VPR: Scheana Shay unsure if she wants to carry another baby after difficult delivery with Summer Moon

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay isn’t sure she wants to carry another baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_buckley

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay isn’t sure she wants to carry another baby after giving birth to her daughter, Summer Moon, in April of this year.

Although the new mom gushes that Summer Moon is a “very good baby,” the question remains just how Scheana and her fiance, Brock Davies, will go about adding more children to their little family of three.

Vanderpump Rules fans may recall that Scheana had a particularly tricky delivery and was diagnosed with preeclampsia and HELLP syndrome, a complication that affects both the blood and liver. And this came after the devastating miscarriage Scheana experienced less than a year prior.

With the stress and fear around Summer Moon’s birth, Scheana says she and Brock are considering other options for expanding their family.

Scheana Shay is unsure if she wants to carry another baby

While speaking with PEOPLE, Scheana and Brock got real about the realities of having another baby.

“I don’t know if I want to do this again,” Scheana admitted. “It won’t be a better pregnancy.”

Brock agreed, and elaborated that the couple has “already talked about that.”

“Obviously, with this pregnancy, we did have issues on the back end through labor and that. So, we’ve already talked about that briefly,” he said.

However, there seems to be no rush to make that decision just yet.

“But we’ll give it some time. A couple of months, at least,” Brock added.

Although they’ve seemingly agreed to give it some time before considering their next steps in having another baby, Scheana said she wants to prepare for the time by taking a look at her frozen eggs and seeing if any of them may be viable as embryos.

“If they’re not, then I would freeze embryos before I would try to get naturally pregnant again,” she shared. “But I got an IUD the second my doctor said I was cleared to. I’m not trying to have another anytime soon.”

The other Vanderpump Rules moms are a ‘good support system’

Speaking of babies, Scheana also discussed her relationship with the other Vanderpump Rules baby boom mommas and said she’s gone to them for advice.

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright, along with current VPR star Lala Kent and Scheana, all welcomed their first babies within the first four months of this year.

“It’s been such a good support system,” Scheana told the publication. “And with all of us having our kids so close in age, but also Stassi’s being a couple of months older, she’s hitting those milestones first.”

She added that thanks to Stassi’s experience, she’s able to ask what she should do when Summer Moon also gets to those stages.

“And just being able to go to each other for advice and support has been amazing,” she added.

With Season 9 premiering tonight, Vanderpump Rules fans will get their first real glimpse of just how Brock fits in with the cast. Part of that bonding experience will play out in the current season and fans will be able to watch as the cast steps up to support Brock’s venture with his HOMEBODY app.

“Even with the deep issues within the group, you have your fights and all that, each one of them is still there to support you,” Brock shared. “Like HOMEBODY, with our launch, we wanted to do a photoshoot and Lala out of all people was a hundred percent down to come join in. Some of the other cast members was more off of it, and you’ll see that happen.”

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.