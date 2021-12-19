VPR: Lala Kent says ex-fiance Randall Emmett is ‘gross’ for sending explicit DMs

Lala Kent called out ex-fiance Randall Emmett for his “gross” behavior sending DMs to women while having their daughter Ocean as his profile picture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Lala Kent’s split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett has been challenging but the Vanderpump Rules star is becoming more comfortable with opening up about the impact it’s had on her.

During a recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala got real about the split and called out some of Randall’s online behavior which she described as “gross.”

Lala Kent calls out Randall’s scandalous DMs while having their daughter as his profile picture

During recent Give Them Lala podcast episodes, Lala has refused to call Randall out by name but still manages to address various scenarios and share her thoughts on them.

It turns out that one of Lala’s biggest issues around their breakup has been seeing the messages he’d sent to other women on social media — all while having their 9-month-old daughter, Ocean, as his profile photo.

“I was getting an overwhelming amount of DMs. You know that I never used to check my DMs. Checkin’ them now. Religiously. But, a lot of women reaching out, you know, he whose name we shall not mention, [a] blog exposed all of his text messages and DMs,” Lala shared hinting at the screenshots Randall had sent which had been leaked on social media.

She continued to point out that it bothered her knowing he was reaching out to women all while showing off Ocean’s face on his profile.

“Her sweet little, innocent face is linked to these messages that he’s sending to women.”

She added, “[It’s] gross. I don’t even know what other word to use. My sweet, innocent girl. It’s disgusting.”

Lala continues to open up about split from Randall Emmett

Although the former couple has remained relatively tight-lipped about the details of their split, Lala certainly hasn’t shied away from throwing shade at her ex-fiance in recent weeks.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala didn’t waste any time in altering her “Rand” tattoo following their split. Adding insult to injury, she then added the revised tattoo as a new design to her merch line.

She followed up the merch design by throwing an insult at her sex life with Randall while promoting a sex toy giveaway on Instagram.

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away thousands of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays! It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months,” she posted.

But it hasn’t stopped there. Lala also recently revealed that she learned her engagement ring wasn’t near as valuable as she had been made to believe.

“[Randall] was talking to my mom one day about how some rappers take s**tty diamonds and make them pretty,” she said during the episode.

She then spilled how she took the ring to the original jeweler who informed her that Randall was well aware of the diamond he was purchasing at the time.

“He knew the diamond he was getting,” Lala claimed.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.