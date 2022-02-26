VPR: Lala Kent says daughter Ocean will know the truth about split from Randall Emmett when the time is right

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says she will have an honest conversation with Ocean about her split from Randall when the time is right. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says she won’t hold back when she eventually shares the details of her split from Randall Emmett with their daughter.

Lala, who shares her 11-month-old daughter Ocean with the film producer, has yet to reveal the intimate details of her split from Randall, but says she’s planning on being “honest” with Ocean when the time comes.

The breakup was a tough situation for the single mom to navigate, but it seems that she’s at least attempting to prevent Ocean from ending up in the same position in the future.

Lala Kent plans to detail Randall Emmett split to baby Ocean when the time is right

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a screenshot of a question submitted to the Instagram account @deuxmoi asking if she worries about Ocean finding out that her father was unfaithful during his relationship and three-year engagement to Lala.

“Does Lala worry when Ocean grows up she will hear the negative stories about her dad [?],” the user asked.

In her response, Lala admitted that she will eventually tell Ocean what transpired between her parents and answer any questions she may have.

“I worry about a lot of things,” she shared. “But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened.”

Lala continued to explain that the most important aspect of that conversation will be her honesty about the situation.

“It will be an open conversation- most importantly an honest conversation.”

Lala says Ocean will grow up to be ‘unbreakable’ and a ‘force’

Lala also shared her hopes for Ocean’s future and how she plans to prepare her daughter for the world around her.

“No matter what, I am her mama- which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person,” Lala wrote. “I will send her into the world feeling strong, safe, and loved.”

“She will be unbreakable,” Lala concluded. “The world isn’t ready for the force my daughter will become.”

Although Lala and Randall’s split has been messy, with Lala divulging the impact the breakup has had on her while Randall has remained tight-lipped. They have both maintained their dedication to their daughter.

During the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Lala broke down in tears as she questioned how Randall managed to make her feel so safe while he was being unfaithful.

Since the split, Lala has also made immense strides in growing her brands and separating herself from her former fiancé. From rebranding their podcast to altering her “Rand” tattoo, Lala is committed to providing for herself and Ocean.

