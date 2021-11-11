VPR: Lala Kent reveals post and pre-partum struggles during pregnancy with daughter Ocean

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent opened up about her struggles with depression after giving birth to her daughter Ocean. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t one to shy away from the gnarly details of her life. And while some would claim she shares too many intimate details with her fans and followers, it’s clear that she doesn’t mind.

Season 9 of the hit Bravo show has seen the introduction of two babies born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Lala’s daughter, Ocean, who was born in March, and Scheana Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon, both made their Vanderpump Rules debuts during the current season.

And while Scheana pointed out that she was jealous of the way Lala’s body snapped back after giving birth to Ocean, Lala recently opened up and revealed that her confidence took a hit during and after her pregnancy.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Lala was joined by her assistant Jessica and her mom Lisa to talk about all things pregnancy and baby related. And as it turns out, Lala wasn’t immune from the mommy blues.

Lala Kent reveals struggle with depression during pregnancy with daughter Ocean

Lala’s assistant Jessica set the pace for the episode of Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast by asking the hard-hitting questions. And one of the highlights of the conversation was the differing perspectives between when Lisa gave birth to Lala and when Lala gave birth to Ocean.

The conversation covered several topics, including consuming the placenta, or the after birth, in capsule form as a means of combatting post-partum depression.

According to Lala, she struggled with depression before she even gave birth, and it confused her because she knew how blessed she was to be pregnant in the first place.

“You know, I suffered from heavy depression [within] the first few months of my pregnancy. And I felt guilty,” Lala admitted.

She continued to explain that although she logically knew that what her body was doing was “nothing short of a miracle,” that didn’t stop the doubt from creeping in.

“So I would sit there and be like, ‘How are you depressed? You’re creating a miracle right now.’ So, I got in this weird headspace,” she confessed. “Luckily, it subsided. But there were times after, you know, I gave birth that I’d be like, ‘I’m a little down today.'”

Lala credits the encapsulated placenta for helping her through those dark times.

“It absolutely helped,” she claimed.

Lala Kent is focusing on Ocean after recent split from fiance Randall Emmett

Lala has plenty on the go these days, and despite her recent split from fiance Randall Emmett, Lala is keeping it in perspective and focusing on the daughter they share together.

News of the couple’s split came on the heels of rumors that Randall had been unfaithful to Lala while on a trip to Nashville. Lala proceeded to completely remove any trace of the film producer from her social media and was even seen apartment hunting without her engagement ring.

Lala said in a previous podcast episode that she was focusing on Ocean and protecting her privacy.

“I know what I signed up for. I’m on a reality television show, but in this moment it’s not about me. It is about my kid and privacy is the only thing I’m looking for, for her sake,” she shared.

Despite her current situation with Randall, Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules was filmed while the former couple was still planning to wed. And in Tuesday’s episode, it was evident that Lala was struggling with her feelings of being overwhelmed.

While she and Randall enjoyed some time at Villa Rosa with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd, Lala revealed that she’s had plenty of changes happen in a short span of time.

She pointed out that she lost her dad, got sober, became a stepmom (to Randall’s two daughters from a previous marriage), and had a baby all in the span of a couple of years.

With all of that on her plate, it’s no surprise that Lala had to focus on her mental health. Thankfully, she’s in a better headspace now.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.