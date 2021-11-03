VPR: Lala Kent moves out of shared home amid split from Randall Emmett

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett call it quits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her movie producer fiance, Randall Emmett, have officially ended their 3-year engagement and aren’t planning on re-evaluating their relationship.

After photos surfaced showing Randall out on the town with two women who weren’t Lala while on a trip to Nashville, rumors were sparked that he was cheating on his fiancee and mother of his youngest daughter, Ocean.

And although there were initial claims that Lala and Randall were attempting to rekindle their romance and find a way to save their family, that has seemingly come to an end, according to a source.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett call it quits… for good

A source close to the former couple informed TMZ that the Vanderpump Rules star and film director were calling it quits and opting to head their separate ways. According to the same source, Lala has “completely moved out of their home,” and the outlet reveals there’s “no hope for reconciliation.”

Their relationship may not be in it for the long haul, but the source says the former couple’s priorities remain intact and Lala and Randall remain committed to co-parenting their daughter, Ocean, together.

Ocean was born in March of this year. She is Lala’s first child. However, Randall also shares his two older daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

As earlier reported by Monsters & Critics, Randall was initially attempting to “win” Lala back and was unwilling to admit defeat. However, after these most recent developments, Randall’s efforts may have been in vain.

Lala hunts for a new apartment amid split from Randall as Season 9 of VPR plays out on screen

Shortly after the reports were released that Randall wasn’t willing to let Lala go that easily, the new mom was spotted apartment hunting without her engagement ring. This naturally drew more suspicion that the couple was done for good.

Although their personal drama is unraveling before our eyes, Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is currently playing out on viewers’ television screens. And the current storyline shows the couple in a different place.

From hosting a Pickleball tournament to learning that co-star Brock Davies hasn’t seen his children in over four years, Lala and Randall certainly look to have a solid foundation for their relationship.

However, yet another source told E! News that Lala had no interest in saving their relationship.

“Lala is not wanting to work things out with Randall,” the source claimed. “She’s focused on Ocean, herself, and looking to the future.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.