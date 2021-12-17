VPR: Lala Kent jokes she was ‘training’ to leave ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent poked fun at her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett in cheeky video. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent’s breakup with ex-fiance Randall Emmett has been a heavy topic for the Vanderpump Rules star in recent weeks. And although she was initially hesitant to divulge any details surrounding the end of their romance, she’s slowly become more transparent about the situation with her fans and followers.

In recent weeks Lala has seemingly found that using her sense of humor has been helpful in moving on from the painful split.

And in a recent post to social media, Lala used her sense of humor once again to poke fun at the end of her relationship with a cheeky video.

Lala Kent jokes about ‘training’ to leave ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Taking to her TikTok account, Lala shared a video of herself exiting what used to be her shared home with the film producer.

The video contains several clips of Lala in various outfits, hairstyles, and makeup looks walking out of the home with Nsync’s song Bye Bye Bye playing as she closes the door.

“Who would’ve known, every time I walked out this door, I was training for my final exit 💪🏼👑,” she captioned the video.

@givethemlala Who would’ve known, every time I walked out this door, I was training for my final exit 💪🏼👑 ♬ Bye Bye Bye – *NSYNC

This isn’t the only time in recent weeks that Lala has cracked jokes at her failed engagement.

In a sponsored post to Instagram informing her followers of a sex toy giveaway, Lala shaded Randall once again by hinting that their intimacy was less than satisfactory.

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away thousands of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays!” Lala wrote. “It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months 😏🥳,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Lala recently learned diamond engagement ring isn’t as valuable as she thought

As if the jabs at their sex life and moving out of their once shared home wasn’t a clear enough indication that Lala was through with her relationship, she also revealed that her engagement ring isn’t quite as valuable as she was made to believe.

In the most recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the mom of one explained that she learned her engagement ring wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Lala told listeners that she overheard a conversation between Randall and her mother where he was explaining how “some rappers take s**tty diamonds and make them pretty.”

She continued to explain that she eventually took the ring to a jeweler who came “very highly recommended” and managed to track down the ring’s GIA Certificate that read, “This diamond has been treated by one or more processes to change its color.”

As it turns out, the jeweler informed Lala, “He tells me this diamond was most likely brown and he that would give me ‘in the teens’ for the piece.”

And if that wasn’t enough when Lala tracked down the original jeweler who sold the ring to Randall, Lala claimed, “[Randall] knew exactly what he was buying.”

With the recent details Lala has spilled, there’s bound to be plenty more to come.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.