VPR: Lala Kent continues birthday celebrations on a yacht in Miami

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently celebrated her 31st birthday. And not only did she launch a new makeup palette to her Give Them Lala Beauty line in celebration of the occasion, she also hopped on a flight to Miami with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, for some fun in the sun.

Naturally, Lala and Randall’s daughter, Ocean, joined them on the trip, and so did a couple of their close friends. Former Vanderpump Rules stars, Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, also joined in on the celebrations and brought their son, Cruz, along for the ride.

Lala Kent celebrates her birthday in Miami

The group enjoyed a late-night party one night with an elaborate (but fake) cake being brought to the table for Lala’s birthday.

And it seems the celebrations continued as the group also made their way aboard a boat for a fun day of luxurious rest and relaxation.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, each of them shared snaps and clips from the day and it’s clear they had a blast.

Randall took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing with Lala while she holds baby Ocean between them.

“Boating baby,” he captioned the post.

Over in his Instagram Stories, Randall also shared a selfie with the camera facing towards the boat where Lala, Brittany, and their little ones are seen relaxing.

Of course, the ladies didn’t miss out on their opportunity to share some clips of their own.

Over on Lala’s Instagram Stories, she shared a selfie looking fabulous in her floral one-piece swimsuit and adorned with layers of gold jewelry.

Then, Brittany also shared a clip of Lala blowing kisses to the camera with sunglasses on.

But that wasn’t all, Randall later took to his Instagram stories again to document another birthday dinner where Lala looked to be enjoying a steak dinner with another side of pineapple juice.

Lala says she works ‘very hard’ on her sobriety

Some may question why it’s worth noting that Lala is drinking pineapple juice while celebrating her birthday in Miami. However, fans know that it’s because the new mom has been sober for almost three years now.

After a four-day-long trip to Disney World with Randall back in 2018 where Lala says she was drinking “all day and all night,” she knew that something needed to change.

She made the decision to get sober and has remained steadfast ever since. In a recent chat with In Touch, Lala revealed that although she’s been relatively lucky in terms of her temptations, there was one time that found her on the “brink” of a relapse. Thankfully, she’s managed to make it through and this perspective was part of the inspiration behind her book, Give Them Lala.

“…If one person walks away saying, ‘I’m going to explore getting sober,’ then it was worth sharing those horrific and mortifying moments,” she shared.

It’s great to see Lala having a blast celebrating with the people she loves most ahead of the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules premiere.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.