VPR: Lala Kent calls fiance Randall Emmett a ‘rookie’ at posting to social media

Lala Kent poked fun at her fiance, Randall Emmett, after his most recent post to social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent called out her fiance, Randall Emmett after he posted a picture of the two out for dinner during her weekend birthday trip to Miami, Florida.

The pair, who flew to Miami in celebration of Lala’s 31st birthday, were all smiles as they documented their trip. And it seems that they made the most of it. Between fancy dinners, relaxing on a boat, and spending time with close friends, it’s obvious that the trip was a blast.

Naturally, with so many fun things going on, Lala and Randall both took the time to post pictures and video clips to their respective social media pages, and that’s where Randall got himself in a bit of a pickle. Over on his Instagram, Randall posted a picture of himself and Lala looking fabulous during one of their nights out. And they do, in fact, look great.

However, the next day, Lala took to her own Instagram taking a joking jab at her fiance while reposting the same picture.

Lala calls Randall a ‘rookie’ at social media

Randall’s post was relatively simple. He posted the picture with the caption, “Birthday weekend.”

Fans and followers alike showed up in the comments telling Randall how good they looked and wishing Lala a happy birthday.

Even former Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor, commented. He and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, along with their son, Cruz, joined Lala, Randall, and their baby girl, Ocean, on the weekend getaway.

“Second best weekend ever, right after our Bahamas trip. Love you guys. And thanks again for including us in your bday weekend,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @randallemmettfilms/Instagram

Over on Lala’s Instagram, however, she posted almost the same photo — with just a few minor changes.

She captioned the post with a joking dig at Randall’s social media skills, “Randall is a rookie and posted this photo before I could edit it. So here is the real version. Thank you for the best birthday in the world, boo.”

Lala’s birthday weekend included dinners and a boat ride with baby Ocean in tow

Lala celebrated her birthday with a trip to Miami with Randall and her mini-me, Ocean. As previously mentioned, her former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, along with their son Cruz, also joined in on the fun.

Of course, Ocean and Cruz didn’t join their parents for the late-night dinner celebrations, but they were able to experience some great things anyways — including a sweet boat ride.

But all good things must come to an end. Lala and baby Ocean seemed to be ready to head home. She posted a shot of herself with Ocean passed out asleep on her chest while on the flight back to Los Angeles.

“Anddddd I’m ready for housewives & chillllll,” she captioned the Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Meanwhile, Jax posted a sweet picture of Brittany and Cruz on the plane on their way back to LA as well.

“Heading back home,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

It’s obvious that the weekend away was fun for both couples and their littles, however, it must feel nice to be headed back to the comforts of home too.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.