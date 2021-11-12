VPR: Lala Kent acknowledges her split from fiance Randall Emmett, says she’s ‘grateful for every experience’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent opened up about the current changes happening in her life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is getting real about her split from her movie producer fiance Randall Emmett.

The couple, who had been engaged for three years at the time of their split, shocked their fans when it was revealed that they were going their separate ways after accusations of infidelity surfaced.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Lala opened up about the split and confirmed that although this isn’t where she expected to be in her life, she’s focusing on her number one priority — daughter, Ocean.

Lala Kent opens up about the state of her life following split from Randall Emmett

On Wednesday’s episode of her Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast, Lala dished on how she’s managed to keep it together despite all of the changes she’s currently facing. Lala was joined by her assistant Jessica and her mom, Lisa, for the episode.

And one of her main motivations, of course, is Ocean, and when it comes to her daughter, Lala admitted there’s no way her baby can sit around and wait for her to get it together.

“I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can’t sit around and wait for you to get over s**t,” she stated.

“You better keep your f**king head up and do your thing. So that’s what I do,” she continued to explain.

Lala also revealed that she never thought she would be where she is in life right now, but that it isn’t all bad given her current circumstances.

She admitted she “never thought that [her] life would be where it is right now” and that it was “okay” because she is proud of the life she’s building with her daughter.

“You have to be grateful for every experience because what I’ve been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through, those people inspire me, who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt,” she dished.

She then went on to state that if things hadn’t worked out the way they did she “would never have Ocean.”

Lala carried on, “This independence that I have wouldn’t be here. It just feels amazing.”

Lala says she’s ‘burning the bridge’ on those who don’t ‘fit’ in her life

Lala has remained relatively quiet on her split with Randall Emmett, which is understandably difficult given their current storyline in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules includes their wedding plans.

However, Lala shared that she believes it’s okay to let people go once they no longer “fit.”

“If anyone doesn’t fit into your evolution and if your evolution involves you being happy or healthy and there are a lot of pulses to the changes you’ve made and people don’t fit into that anymore, not my issue, I’m burning that bridge,” she said.

After photos surfaced of Randall out on the town with young women while in Nashville, fans began speculating that the movie producer was cheating on Lala. And it didn’t take long for those rumors to spread.

Lala followed up by removing any trace of Randall from her social media and apartment hunting without her engagement ring.

But, if this truly is Lala’s outlook on her current situation, it seems she’ll come out of this breakup on top.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.