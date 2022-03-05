VPR: Lala Kent accuses Randall Emmett of cheating with 23-year-old the same month she gave birth

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent accused ex-fiance Randall Emmett of being unfaithful within the same month she gave birth to their daughter. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent opened up once again about the torment she endured shortly before her split from her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. This time, Lala alleges that Randall cheated on her in the same month she gave birth to their daughter.

Since their split back in October 2021, Randall has remained tightlipped about the situation. However, for her part, Lala has continuously shared not only how the split impacted her, but also how she knows it will eventually impact the life of the former couple’s daughter, Ocean.

In a recent comment on social media, Lala spilled more details about what led to her split from the film producer. And as it turns out, it was even more dramatic than expected.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent claims Randall Emmett cheated with young woman ahead of baby Ocean’s birth

In the weeks leading up to her harsh accusations, Lala shared several posts from the same Instagram account about narcissistic partners and the importance of recognizing red flags.

When that same Instagram account shared a post naming Randall the “narcissist of the week,” Lala stopped by the comments to weigh in.

The post accused Randall of “pretending to be a high roller” and creating “nauseating” social media content in order to portray the ideal family man despite the cheating allegations that led to his and Lala’s split.

In the post’s comments, Lala shared that there was more to the story than anyone knew.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Let’s talk about it,” Lala started. “I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of [Ocean’s] life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was.”

She continued to share that Randall had actually begun dating a 23-year-old in March of 2021, the same month their daughter was born.

Lala also stated Randall and the other woman were traveling while she was home with Ocean and trying to build her brands.

“I thought he was working, because that’s what he said he was doing. After the pictures surfaced, I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter,” she continued. “…but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return Ocean to the home.”

To make matters worse, Lala shared that until Randall felt he was “in control again,” he wouldn’t allow her to leave their house. Thankfully, Lala was eventually able to end their relationship and leave their home, but the battle is far from over.

Pic credit: @onemomsbattle/Instagram

Lala battles ‘broken court system’ to protect daughter Ocean from Randall allegations

Although Lala was able to separate herself from Randall, their 11-month-old daughter Ocean is still heavily in the mix as they share custody of her.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala and Randall have “little communication” when it comes to their co-parenting of Ocean. In the early days of their split the two opted to avoid the court system and come up with their own arrangement.

However, it seems that things may start to get messy in the near future.

“I was able to get out- but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system,” she wrote in her lengthy statement. “Narc[issists] thrive when they are under a microscope. I am not blind to what is going on, tho[ugh].”

She concluded her comment stating, “It makes me sick that my sweet daughter[‘s] face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work.”

There is no word at this time on the details of Lala and Randall’s current arrangement, or if she’ll be seeking sole custody of Ocean.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.