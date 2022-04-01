VPR: Katie Maloney heads to Universal Studios with BFF Stassi Schroeder amid split from Tom Schwartz

Amid her pending divorce from Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney enjoyed a day at Universal Studios with her BFF, Stassi Schroeder, and her family. Pic credit: Bravo/@musickillskate/Instagram

It’s onward and upward for Katie Maloney following her split from husband Tom Schwartz. With all the heaviness of her ongoing divorce from her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Katie took the chance to lighten the mood by heading to Universal Studios with her former castmate, and current BFF, Stassi Schroeder.

The trip with Stassi, her husband Beau, and their daughter Hartford comes on the heels of both the announcement that she was walking away from her marriage and the official news that Katie had filed for divorce.

Taking to social media, it seems Katie, Stassi, Beau, and Harford made the best of their day together and enjoyed one specific part of the park.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney joins Stassi Schroeder and her family for trip to Universal Studios

Never one to miss the opportunity to document some fun, Stassi’s husband Beau shared a snap of the girls from their time at Universal Studios. And, of course, in typical Beau fashion, she had a quick and witty caption to go with it.

In the snap shared to his Instagram Stories, Katie and Stassi stand next to one another in front of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park. The two ladies donned all black outfits while baby Hartford sat in her wagon in an adorable matching green sweat suit decked out in white hearts.

Beau captioned the post, “Perfect Potter Weather with the 3 [witches emoji].”

Katie and Stassi both subsequently re-shared Beau’s post to their respective Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @thegoodthebadthebogie/Instagram

Katie confirms she’s not looking to reconcile, Tom says ‘that’s all on me’

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation in separate posts on Instagram. Although both parties maintained there was still plenty of love and respect between them, it seems unlikely that the couple will reconcile in the future.

While out shopping last week, Katie was approached by a celebrity photographer who questioned if she would consider calling off her divorce from Tom. Katie simply responded, “No.”

Thankfully, in that same conversation, Katie also clarified that infidelity was not the cause of their separation and divorce.

In a separate incident, Tom was also approached by a celebrity photographer who questioned if his best friend and co-star Tom Sandoval had anything to do with the former couple’s split. During Season 9 of the hit Bravo show, Katie and Sandoval went toe-to-toe on several occasions over his newest business venture and her feelings that he took Tom Schwartz for granted.

Tom quickly squashed the idea that Sandoval had anything to do with his split and instead took full responsibility for the demise of his marriage.

“No, no that’s all on me,” he shared. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.