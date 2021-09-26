VPR: Jax Taylor asks Brittany Cartwright when they’ll make baby no. 2

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor asked wife Brittany Cartwright if she was ready for baby number two. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor may be ready to expand his family with Brittany Cartwright.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Cruz, together in April of this year, have had their hands full with the little one, but have seemingly loved parenthood so far. In fact, Jax and Brittany regularly keep their fans and followers updated with all things Cruz-related on social media.

However, as Cruz gets older, learns more skills, and displays more of his personality, it now seems that Jax is ready to add another member to their adorable brood.

Jax Taylor asks Brittany Cartwright if she’s ready for baby no. 2

Followers of the couple are used to seeing adorable posts about Cruz. Many of which include him decked out in coordinating outfits, in the pool with momma, or just cute snaps of his sweet face.

Over on Jax’s Instagram, he recently shared yet another picture of Cruz. However, this post shook up the usual shots as it featured Cruz in the bath with shampoo suds making his hair look wild.

The smiling baby was clearly loving bathtime. And while it was cuteness overload for fans and followers, it apparently had a similar effect on Jax and left him asking his wife a very important question.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“How on God’s beautiful green earth did we make such a beautiful child @brittany 💜 You ready to make another one?” he wrote.

While Brittany has yet to respond to the post, most likely due to the fact that she’s across the country attending her cousin’s wedding, it isn’t a secret that she’s open to having more children in the future.

Brittany wants more babies than Jax…for now

Shortly after Cruz’s birth in April, Brittany shared that she’s always been set on having more than one child.

“I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want. So we will probably end up with three!” she said at the time.

Baby Cruz was the third of four babies born during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Among the others were Hartford, born in January to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Ocean, born in March to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and finally baby Summer Moon, born in late April to Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

While it’s been thrilling to watch the little ones grow up at the same time, Vanderpump Rules fans, unfortunately, won’t see all the babies together when Season 9 premieres in just a few days.

Both Jax and Brittany and Stassi and Beau are among the long list of Vanderpump Rules stars who won’t be returning for the new season.

So, will Jax and Brittany give Cruz a little brother or sister? Most probably. But as for when that will happen, fans will just have to wait and see.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.