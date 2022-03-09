VPR: Brittany Cartwright celebrates International Women’s Day with inspirational post

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared an inspirational post in celebration of International Women’s Day. Pic credit: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright is taking some time to embrace what it means to be a “strong woman.” The former Vanderpump Rules star has been on quite the journey when it comes to accepting her body and loving herself.

After a challenging pregnancy with her son, Cruz, Brittany has dedicated much of her time to being vulnerable with her fans and followers on social media by sharing inspirational posts about acceptance, finding strength, and embracing all the great things that make people who they are.

In a recent post celebrating International Women’s Day, Brittany shared what she’s most proud of and what defines a strong woman in her eyes.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright celebrates International Women’s Day with post about ‘strong’ women

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a series of pictures of herself with her almost one-year-old son, Cruz. While the little one wore a grey athletic outfit and backward baseball cap, Brittany looked radiant in a black jumpsuit with bow straps.

The mother/son duo looked to be having a blast as they played in their backyard.

In the post’s caption, Brittany delved into her celebration for International Women’s Day and shared her definition of a “strong woman.”

“What does a strong woman mean to you?” she began the caption. “To me it means being kind to myself and others. Being true to myself and not letting the noise get in. It’s more than physical, it’s mental and emotional.”

She continued to explain that her approach to wellness leaned more towards holistic wellness and includes eating well and staying active.

Brittany elaborated that there is no shame in asking for help and stated that perceived weaknesses only make her stronger in the end.

“Knowing that I’m allowed to have moments of weakness as it only makes me stronger,” she wrote. “Knowing when to ask for help and looking to other women who have come before me as inspiration.”

Brittany concluded the post by thanking the Jenny Craig program for helping her on her journey and said, “To me being a strong woman means lifting other women up and reminding us all that beauty and strength come from within.”

Brittany Cartwright’s self-love journey

Brittany was amongst four Vanderpump Rules alums who welcomed their first children in 2021. Affectionately known as the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany, and Scheana Shay all welcomed children within the first half of the year.

During their pregnancies, certain alums had an easier time than others. Unlike her former co-star Lala Kent, whose body seemingly bounced back to pre-baby form shortly after giving birth, Brittany received plenty of criticism during her pregnancy and it took a toll on her self-esteem.

At the time, Brittany’s husband Jax Taylor shared that he reassured Brittany of his love for her more during her pregnancy.

Thankfully, Brittany worked through her insecurities and found solace in sharing her journey with her followers on social media. Since giving birth to Cruz in April, Brittany has been working on her wellness and upping her confidence — and it seems to be working out just fine.

