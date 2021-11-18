VPR: Ariana Madix explains intense feelings after learning Britney Spears’ conservatorship had ended

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix opened up about her emotional response to the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix isn’t one to hide what she’s feeling, and it turns out that she’s experienced some really big emotions lately.

But it isn’t her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, or even her boyfriend Tom Sandoval that had Ariana in tears. Instead, it was learning that someone she looks up to finally got the freedom they’d been fighting for.

It’s true. When Ariana discovered that Britney Spears’ conservatorship, which went into effect in 2008 and was established by Britney’s father Jamie Spears, had come to an end she couldn’t contain her joy. She recently opened up to reveal why the moment meant so much to her.

Ariana Madix admits to shedding tears over the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Speaking to Page Six while attending Tom Sandoval’s band concert in Hollywood, Ariana admitted she was left emotional as news of the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship broke.

“I felt full-body chills the second I found out it had been officially terminated,” Ariana said. “I ran into our gym at home, hardly able to breathe, telling Tom, ‘She’s free! She’s free!'”

The Drink from Home founder continued, “As a lifelong fan, it was a really emotional moment for me. I’ve shed serious tears for Britney throughout this whole thing.”

As it turns out, Ariana has been a fan of Britney for most of her life. According to the publication, Ariana has been a fan since the seventh grade and revealed details that only a serious Britney Spears fan would know.

“Her video game, Britney’s Dance Beat? I made sure I beat all the levels because I wanted to unlock the bonus footage from the Dream Within a Dream tour,” she shared. “I’ve seen every YouTube clip, every ‘Making the Video’ — all of it. If there is something that I think might be new footage, I’m f*****g watching it.”

Ariana Madix follows #FreeBritney social media, says this is a celebratory time for Britney Spears

Ariana’s love for Britney didn’t end as she entered adulthood, and with Britney’s long battle to end her conservatorship Ariana admits she’s seen it through every step of the way.

“I follow all the #FreeBritney accounts on social media and can get really worked up and angry thinking about all of the intricacies of how f****d up the whole thing was,” Ariana confessed.

Ariana then recalled the emotions she felt after watching one of the documentaries that delved into the details of Britney’s conservatorship saga. Particularly, Ariana was struck by a story that one of Britney’s staff was required to sneakily expense a pair of sneakers for the singer since she didn’t have access to her own money.

“As much I was already upset watching that documentary, it was a perspective that made it all feel so real,” Ariana said.

But Ariana believes Britney’s future is bright.

“I love that she will celebrate her 40th birthday [on Dec. 2] as a free woman who’s able to make her own decisions. You want to go speed? Go speed. You want to get a parking ticket? Get a parking ticket. You want to go get your nails done? Get your nails done,” she shared.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.