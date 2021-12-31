VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright criticized for their attire at Kentucky club appearance

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were roasted on social media for their clothing choices at a recent club appearance. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright made the most of their holiday season by traveling back to Brittany’s home state of Kentucky for Christmas.

While on her home turf, Brittany and Jax stopped into a local club to contribute to a great cause. Over at Clubhouse Lexington, the club hosted an “Ugly Sweater Christmas Party” to raise funds for victims of the Kentucky tornados.

And although the cause was certainly wholesome and Jax and Brittany signed on to be the headlining guests, when a picture from the event was shared on social media, users couldn’t help but roast the couple for their choice of attire.

VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright criticized for their clothing choice for local fundraiser

Several pictures from the event surfaced online; however, over on one particular Reddit thread, critics didn’t hold back in their opinions on Jax and Brittany’s appearance.

Considering the gig was rumored to be a paid appearance, many users couldn’t believe Jax and Brittany wouldn’t put more effort into their themed outfits.

As some users pointed out, it didn’t look like the couple was there for an official appearance, but instead were just caught on their “weekly date night.”

“They don’t look like two people showing up for a paid appearance….” one Reddit user commented.

“Right?” another responded. “It’s like they were on their way to their weekly date night of a movie and Chipotle’s and decided to stop and take a picture with the girl in the middle.”

Another user pointed out that the fan they took the photo with happened to look more appropriate than either of them.

“Yeah, you know it’s rough when you look like a total slob compared to the random Kentucky girls who pay to take a picture with you. This is why they can’t make it in Hollywood,” they wrote.

Seemingly in agreeance with the other comments, yet another Reddit user said, “Jax looks dirty and Brittany looks like she has two boys in 8th grade. I thought that they would’ve put in some effort for a paid club appearance…this is just bad. How does the fan look better than both of them combined?”

Jax and Brittany rumored to be getting their own VPR spinoff

Despite claims that the pair looked rough during their recent club appearance, Jax and Brittany have long been telling fans that they’ll be making a return to reality television.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers will recall Jax and Brittany announcing their departure from the show ahead of filming for Season 9. They were both among a long list of Vanderpump Rules stars who were fired following allegations of racism against former VPR personality Faith Stowers.

However, Jax and Brittany have refused to let the drama keep them down. In addition to numerous sponsored posts on their respective social media channels, there are also rumors that they’re slated to be getting their own spin-off set in Kentucky.

According to an anonymous source, Jax and Brittany will get a spin-off similar to their 2017 special Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

“The show will follow the two as they leave Los Angeles behind and buy an old farmhouse in Brittany’s hometown to restore,” the source claimed.

Time will tell if the rumors will come to fruition.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.