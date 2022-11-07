Vivica A. Fox will host this year’s American Reality Television Awards to be streamed on Monsters and Critics

The host for the 9th Annual ARTAS has officially been announced. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Television and film star Vivica A. Fox will officially lead the night as this year’s American Reality Television Awards host, airing next Thursday night.

The 9th Annual ARTAS, known as reality TV’s biggest night, will air on November 17 at 8/7c.

The awards will premiere on OUTtv, the world’s first LGBTQ+ television and streaming service. The virtual telecast will be free to stream on the platform’s website, ReelMood.com, and on Monsters and Critics.

The 60-minute show will feature 21 categories and recognize the many stars of unscripted shows, such as on-screen personalities, production crews, and creative teams.

The awards were first launched in 2012 by producers Kristen Moss and Andrew Ward to fully honor and celebrate the popular genre of television.

“As we enter our 9th annual show with some of the biggest names in reality television participating, we hope the fans find new shows to love, the industry embraces their recognition and more network and production companies continue to raise the bar for years to come,” Kristen said on this year’s awards.

More information on this year’s American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS)

During next week’s telecast, Tiffany “New York” Pollard will be honored as this year’s inductee into the ARTAS Hall of Fame.

Tiffany is most recognized for her appearance on the first two seasons of VH1’s reality dating show Flavor of Love and her own spinoff series, I Love New York. She also starred on Brunch with Tiffany, UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, and as the host of Outtv’s newest reality competition, Hot Haus.

This year’s ARTAS will feature a multitude of categories, including Outstanding Competition Show, Outstanding Docu-Series, Outstanding Host, Outstanding Digital Reality Series, Guilty Pleasure Show, and Reality Royalty.

It will also include a variety of presenters and well-recognized faces such as The Bachelor’s Jesse Palmer, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko from Dancing With The Stars, Steve Harvey of Celebrity Family Feud, Guy Fieri of Guy’s Grocery Games, Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana and Brock Davies, and even the four judges of America’s Got Talent.

The ARTAS will stream live on Monsters and Critics

Reality TV’s biggest followers can tune in easily to the November 17 telecast on the Monsters and Critics website.

On live streaming the event, Monsters and Critics Reality TV Editor Shaunee Flowers said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be part of American Reality TV Awards this year. Reality TV is often overlooked by mainstream awards shows, but we know how much joy it brings to people’s lives. As I tell my team, Reality TV is not our guilty pleasure, it is our pleasure.”

Fans can stay tuned for more information here on our website or follow us on YouTube at Monsters and Critics.