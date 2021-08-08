Virginia Coombs is ready for her hot girl summer — see the MAFS star’s bikini pics

Virginia Coombs is ready for summer. Pic credit: Lifetime

Hot girl summer is back and Married At First Sight star Virginia Coombs, is not wasting a single second of it!

Virginia posted photos to her Instagram of herself poolside and bikini-clad at her new high-rise apartment. One picture showed her posing in her new bikini with the cityscape in the background with the caption “hot girl summer?”

Virginia Coombs is spending her hot girl summer poolside

It certainly looks like it is for MAFS Season 12 alum, Virginia Coombs.

Virginia has recently been documenting her fitness and skincare journeys through her Instagram posts and it looks like all her hard work is paying off as she beams happily in her new bikini at her new apartment pool.

It certainly hasn’t been an easy summer for Virginia, as she and her husband Erik Lake, filed for divorce just last month.

This is probably what spurred Virginia to post the following picture to her Instagram with the caption “no prince charming just a happy ending.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Virginia Coombs poses poolside Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

It certainly looks like Virginia is getting her happy ending! Especially after the rough few months she’s had.

Virginia moves into a new apartment (with a pool) following her divorce from Erik Lake

Virginia and Erik’s relationship had been a bit bumpy right from the start, and the couple continued to struggle all the way up to Decision Day. The two did ultimately decide to stay together, but rumors of an impending split continued to hound the couple well after Decision Day.

Finally, the couple called it quits and filed for divorce last month. Many fans felt it was for the best as the two disagreed over almost everything from Virginia’s party-girl lifestyle to Erik’s job schedule. Even Virginia’s dog, Rockie, was a source of contention for the two.

The couple struggled with combining their lives and homes but had eventually decided Virginia, her dog and two cats (to which Erik was allergic) would move into Erik’s two-bedroom condo. The move never seemed especially comfortable for either however, as Virginia’s cats and most of her belongings were relegated to the guest bedroom because of space and Erik’s allergies. It almost looked like the two were living in separate rooms when they shared their home on one of the show’s Couple’s Cam episodes.

Following the couple’s separation, Virginia got a new apartment in a high-rise building in Midtown Atlanta where she moved with her Rockie and the two cats. The best part about Virginia’s new bachelorette pad? The pool! Virginia posted another photo to her Instagram posing poolside.

MAFS Virginia Coombs poses poolside at her new apartment. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

It seems the MAFS star is getting into the swing of her new single life and will be spending her hot girl summer poolside at her swanky new digs.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.