Virginia Coombs gives her take on Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, says Alyssa is ‘creeped out’ by Chris

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Alyssa Ellman has stirred up lots of conversation due to her poor treatment of Chris Collette, and MAFS alum Virginia Coombs has weighed in with her thoughts on the situation.

While most MAFS viewers have taken Chris’ side in the drama, Virginia shared some reasons why she feels Alyssa may deserve some grace.

Virginia Coombs defends Alyssa Ellman

Virginia took to her Instagram stories to offer up some insider insight on the Married at First Sight process, as well as speak on why Alyssa may be acting out with her husband.

Virginia addressed the accusations that Alyssa just wants to stay married and participate in ‘the experience’ for screen time, saying, “Some people are saying they think she’s just like wanting to stay in the apartment or wanting to stay married for like screen time. Whether you live in the apartment, don’t live in the apartment, are still together, not still together, you’re still gonna film whether you want to or not. So I don’t think that’s a valid point against her necessarily.”

Giving an example from her season of Married at First Sight, Virginia shared, “Like my season, Chris [Williams] still filmed way later…like he wasn’t in the story anymore, he should’ve been gone, but they need content, and we have contracts so she’s going to still be filming whether she’s at the apartment or married to him or not.”

Virginia Coombs explains why Alyssa may be ‘creeped out’ by Chris

Virginia aimed to remind viewers of how there’s a ‘level of safety that must be considered when being alone with a stranger and sought to suggest that Alyssa may be creeped out by being alone with a stranger for safety reasons.

Virginia expressed, “I think my whole like why I’m saying maybe she’s creeped out by him is because at the end of the day I think y’all forget the cameras leave. They’re not with us 24/7. You are supposed to sleep in the apartment with a stranger. Yes, there’s a few cameras in the living area, but I mean y’all saw on my season those cameras caught some stuff that shouldn’t have been happening. And they say they’re there for safety but unless something absolutely crazy was happening, no one’s gonna come in. Like if you’re getting yelled at in the middle of the night when cameras aren’t there, no one’s coming to save you. So it’s still a stranger and there’s still a level of safety and she is creeped out by him and doesn’t want to be around him in that regard.”

Continuing to sympathize with Alyssa, Virginia shared, “At the end of the day, no one should be forced to be in an apartment or be in a bed with someone they’re not comfortable with. Whether you’re married, strangers, whatever. Like yes you agreed to the experiment, you agreed to get married, but like you’re still a stranger. It’s still someone you’ve known for like literally a couple of days. Yes, they’ve been vetted by like experts but that doesn’t make them any less of a stranger so you shouldn’t be forced to do anything you’re not comfortable with. And I think that’s where she’s maybe looking like a b***h a little bit, is that she’s not comfortable doing things being asked of her and I guess she’s not portraying that the right way or saying that the right way, but he’s still a stranger at the end of the day.”

Virginia also shared that her opinions on Alyssa and Chris may change when she watches their season but reiterated that it’s still important to give all parties some grace.

Do you agree with Virginia’s take on Chris and Alyssa?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.