Virginia Coombs bares abs in revealing blue bikini

Virginia Coombs looks ready for summer in latest bikini photos. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs has been working on her mental and physical health since appearing on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Despite her rocky marriage and divorce with Erik Lake and an influx of social media criticism, Virginia appears to be in good spirits.

Recently, the MAFS star stripped down to flaunt her toned body in a blue bikini.

Virginia Coombs catches rays in a blue two-piece

Virginia Coombs took to Instagram to share photos of herself enjoying a bright blue sky in a blue bikini.

While in West Midtown Atlanta, Virginia posed on a terrace overlooking buildings and a blue sky with picturesque clouds.

Virginia wore a blue bikini with a print bikini bottom that showed off her tanned skin and toned abs.

In the first photo, Virginia was caught mid-movement while holding up her sunglasses.

Virginia gave friends and followers a side view in the second photo as she tussled with her hair and sunglasses. Virginia changed up her hairstyle a while back, adding chunky highlights to the front of her dark tresses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with her bikini, Virginia donned a watch and scrunchie that appeared to match some colors from her swimwear.

Virginia’s final photo saw her chilling as she leaned on the glass panels behind her and looked off to the side with her long hair flowing past her shoulder and her sunglasses on.

Virginia captioned the post by quoting Lizzo lyrics. The MAFS star wrote, “Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be…b***h, I might be better.”

Virginia Coombs receives praise for confident bikini pics

MAFS stars and fans flocked to Virginia Coomb’s comment section to compliment her on her photos, flattering figure, and confidence.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Brett Layton commented, “OKAY,” with a fire emoji, and Virginia responded with blushing and kissing emojis.

One fan wrote, “Gorgeous girl! Confidence looks good on you.”

Virginia replied, “thank you!! Confidence looks good on everyone.”

Another follower commented, “You look great! Love your new hair color! And happiness!”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

While Virginia has often had to combat critics and negativity in her comment section in the past, her latest set of bikini photos received a fair share of compliments as fans applauded Virginia for seemingly gaining more and more confidence.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.