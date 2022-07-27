Virginia Coombs bared skin in hot pink swimwear

MAFS star Virginia Coombs enjoys summer with a pop of pink. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs debuted on Married at First Sight Season 12, where she gained a fair share of critics and fans.

Recently, Virginia Coombs has been enjoying a sizzling summer and sharing the photos with her thousands of followers.

Virginia has been flaunting her style, from changing up her hair to her swimsuits.

In a recent photo, Virginia bared her skin in a bright pink one-piece.

The Married at First Sight Season 12 star displayed her curves as she struck a pose in the swimwear.

Virginia was solo for the photo, though she’s often shared poolside photos in swimsuits with her MAFS bestie Clara Berghaus.

Virginia Coombs rocks hot pink swimsuit

Virginia Coombs took to her Instagram stories to strike a pose in a popular shade of pink this summer.

The MAFS star was feeling the look as she snapped a selfie with one hand holding her phone and the other up behind her head.

Puckering her lips, Virginia posed in the Barbie pink one-piece swimsuit that featured strappy cutouts along the bust and torso as she flaunted her stomach.

Pink wasn’t the only pop of color in the photo. Virginia also displayed a neon green manicure and red streaks that accented her newly dyed black hair.

Virginia wrote over the photo, “this swimsuit >>>>.”

Virginia Coombs celebrates being a dog mom

Virginia was married to Erik Lake on Married at First Sight Season 12, where the two struggled to bring their lives and dogs together.

Virginia’s dog Rocky is extremely important to her, and she shared photos with him for Mother’s Day.

The MAFS star was all smiles as she embraced her pup and wore a white tank with a floral pastel skirt for a photo shoot in Tennessee. Prior to rocking red streaks in her hair, Virginia had blonde streaks framing her face, which was visible in the photo.

Virginia captioned the post, “I don’t need a man, I need a puppy 🐶”

Continuing her caption, Virginia shared her thoughts on motherhood, “Happy Mothers Day to all the birth moms, step moms, adopted moms, dog moms, cat moms, anyone who considers themselves a mom! To everyone who made the CHOICE to become a mom 🖤 Because becoming a mom should not be a consequence or an accident but rather a women’s decision to bring life into this world.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.