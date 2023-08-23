Violet blasted Riley over friend’s interrogation on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Following a disastrous romantic date-turned-blowup, Violet Tuyet and Riley Diego attempted to smooth over their differences.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 couple has fans of the franchise doubting the longevity of their relationship.

Most notably, their dinner date scene, in which Riley put Violet on the spot during a FaceTime call with his friend Tiffanie, didn’t bode well for their future.

Tiffanie proceeded to drill Violet about staying on a dating app after meeting Riley, pushing Violet to her limits, and sparking the Vietnamese native to walk away from the restaurant in a tizzy.

Following the disastrous ending to what was intended to be a romantic evening, Riley tried to make amends by meeting up with Violet again, with just four days left in Vietnam. Riley brought Violet a bouquet of flowers and issued an apology for putting her on the spot.

Riley seemed genuine in his apology, telling Violet that he embarrassed himself and her, and apologized for not respecting her culture, which forbids friends to interrogate someone as heavily as Tiffanie did.

Despite his sincerity and thoughtful gestures, however, Violet wasn’t pleased with Riley’s efforts.

“I don’t upset because your friend ask me, but I just don’t know how she [calls me a] liar, interrogating,” Violet fired back at Riley. “I am not real criminal. She is not a cop. And you never protect me.”

Driving home her point, Violet added, “I received your apology, but your sincerity is not enough.”

Unsurprisingly, Riley was taken aback by Violet’s reaction and questioned why she wasn’t willing to accept any responsibility for their argument.

Violet added that in the future, it would make it easier for her to answer complicated questions if Riley translates them ahead of time – something he agreed to do, although he felt that a language barrier sounded like an excuse.

Will Riley and Violet be able to work through their relationship issues?

Later in the episode, Riley joined Violet for a visit to a Buddhist temple, where they flew kites together. Things seemed to be going smoothly, that is, until Violet began questioning Riley about his financial situation.

Riley made light of the situation — after disclosing that he had about $100,000 in assets, he told Violet, “I make broke look really good.”

“My life is very simple, and I could ensure that if we are to move forward, and you and the girls come to live with me, we’ll have enough finances,” Riley divulged.

So, will Riley and Violet stand the test of time? So far this season, nothing has solidified our faith in their relationship going the distance, but we’ll have to continue watching their tumultuous love story play out to find out for sure.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.