Vinny Guadagnino might be trolling us with steamy photos of Australian model

Vinny Guadagnino has been famously single for several years, while his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars have gone on to get married or have serious relationships.

However, we’re wondering if he snagged a hot Australian model after the 36-year-old posted some steamy photos of them together.

The MTV star had his social media followers and even some of his castmates in a tizzy when he posted the images on social media a few hours ago.

That would certainly be a great way to kick off the new year, but is Vinny just trolling us, or is he finally off the market?

He’s not known for being in long-term relationships, but In 2022, Vinny and Bachelorette star Gabby Windey sparked dating rumors after they met on Dancing with the Stars.

However, while there was potential for a romance between the pair, nothing materialized, and Gabby has since moved on to a new relationship.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino shares steamy snaps with an Australian model

Vinny posted a trio of images on Instagram to ring in 2024, and in the first snap, he was sitting alone with a glass of champagne.

The second photo showed him leaning back with both hands behind his head while a woman, clad in a black dress, leaned over him.

The duo appeared to be kissing in the photo, but it’s hard to tell because their faces were turned away from the camera.

The final photo in the carousel showed the back profile of a man facing Vinny and the woman while they looked at him with their hands in the air as if they were caught doing something.

Vinny tagged the woman in the post, and she’s Australina-born model Monika Clarke.

Monika’s Instagram page showed several photos from a party at Zero Bond in New York City where she rang in the New Year with Vinny.

However, as for whether or not the two are more than friends, that’s still unclear.

While the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star has posted Monika on his page, she hasn’t shared any photos of him, so Vinny might just be trolling us with the steamy photos.

Vinny gets roasted by his Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates

Vinny shared the photos along with the caption, “Being single is crazy. One day I’m with my boo…the next I’m with yours.”

The steamy photos had people questioning if Vinny and Monika were a couple, but we’re still waiting for confirmation on that.

Meanwhile, we spotted his castmates Mike Sorrentino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley roasting him in the comments.

Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

“Been single & on the market so long, You about to go on the clearance aisle 🤌🏼 🛒,” wrote Mike.

“She’s too pretty for you bro,” added Jwoww.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.